Texas high school volleyball playoffs 2025: UIL Class 6A, 5A area, regional semifinal scores
The UIL volleyball playoffs continue with the second and third rounds of the playoffs held this week.
The turnaround will be short again with regional finals happening either Nov. 10 or Nov. 11.
The area playoff games were Nov. 3-4 at neutral sites and the regional semifinals were held Nov. 6-8. Those results in all of the brackets mean we are down to only eight teams left.
Here’s the results of the area games and matchups for the regional semifinals.
Class 6A Division I
Area Games
Region 1
El Paso Eastlake 3, Keller 2
Plano East 3, Richardson Lake Highlands 2
Trophy Club Byron Nelson 3, Midland 0
Allen 3, Arlington James Martin 0
Duncanville 3, Wylie 0
Conroe Grand Oaks 3, Cypress Bridgeland 0
Rockwall 3, Waxhachie 2
Cypress Ranch 3, The Woodlands 2
Region 2
Katy Seven Lakes 3, Jersey Village 0
Fort Bend Ridge Point 3, Humble Atascocita 2
Fulshear 3, Cy-Fair 0
Pearland Dawson 3, League City Clear Springs 0
Austin Westlake 3, San Antonio Brennan 0
Cibolo Steele 3, Weslaco 0
Helotes O’Connor 3 Austin Lake Travis 0
Buda Moe & Gene Johnson 3, Los Fresnos 1
Regional Semifinals
Region 1
Plano East 3, El Paso Eastlake 0
Trophy Club Byron Nelson 3, Allen 0
Conroe Grand Oaks 3, Duncanville 2
Cypress Ranch 3, Rockwall 2
Region 2
Katy Seven Lakes 3, Fort Bend Ridge Point 0
Pearland Dawson, 3, Fulshear 0
Austin Westlake 3, Cibolo Steele 1
Helotes O’Connor 3, Buda Moe & Gene Johnson 0
Class 6A Division II
Area results
Region 1
Justin Northwest 3, El Paso Eastwood 2
Flower Mound 3, Richardson JJ Pearce 0
Southlake Carroll 3, El Paso Coronado 0
Plano West 3, Arlington 0
DeSoto 3, Tyler Legacy 1
Tomball 3, The Woodlands College Park 2
North Forney 3, Mesquite Horn 1
Cypress Woods 3, Conroe Oak Ridge 1
Region 2
Katy Tompkins 3, Houston Memorial 1
Houston Clear Lake 3, Alvin Shadow Creek 1
Houston Stratford 3, Richmond Foster 1
Manvel 3, League City Clear Creek 0
Dripping Springs 3, San Antonio Tom C. Clark 0
New Braunfels Canyon 3, PSJA 0
Austin 3, San Antonio Harlan 0
Laredo Alexander 3, Edinburg 0
Regional semifinals
Region 1
Flower Mound 3, Justin Northwest 0
Southlake Carroll 3, Plano West 0
Tomball 3, DeSoto 1
North Forney 3, Cypress Woods 2
Region 2
Katy Tompkins 3, Houston Clear Lake 1
Houston Stratford 3, Manvel 1
Dripping Springs 3, New Braunfels Canyon 0
Austin 3, Laredo Alexander 0
Class 5A Division I
Area games
Region 1
Amarillo 3, El Paso Chapin 0
Aledo 3, Fort Worth Paschal 0
Amarillo Tascosa 3, El Paso 0
North Richland Hills Birdville 3, Burleson Centennial 0
McKinney North 3, Frisco Centennial 0
Midlothian 3, North Mesquite 0
Dallas Highland Park 3, Melissa 0
Lake Belton 3, Dallas Bryan Adams 0
Region 2
College Station 3, Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill 0
Pflugerville Hendrickson 3, Fort Bend Kempner 0
College Station A&M Consolidated 3, Beaumont West Brook 1
Austin Anderson 3, Victoria East 1
Spring Branch Smithson Valley 3, Seguin 0
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 3, Edinburg Vela 1
New Braunfels 3, San Antonio Highlands 0
McAllen 3, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 1
Regional semifinals
Region 1
Amarillo vs. Aledo
Amarillo Tascosa vs. North Richland Hills Birdville
McKinney North 3, Midlothian 1
Dallas Highland Park 3, Lake Belton 0
Region 2
College Station 3, Pflugerville Hendrickson 0
College Station A&M Consolidated 3, Austin Anderson 0
Spring Branch Smithson Valley vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
New Braunfels 3, McAllen 0
Class 5A Division II
Area Games
Region 1
Lubbock-Cooper 3, El Paso Burges 0
Grapevine 3, Burleson 0
Wylie 3, El Paso Del Valle 0
Arygle 3, Joshua 0
Frisco Liberty 3, Prosper Walnut Grove 1
Mesquite Poteet 3, Killeen Ellison 1
Lucas Lovejoy 3, Frisco Wakeland 2
Dallas Woodrow Wilson 3, Belton 0
Region 2
Montgomery 3, Port Neches-Groves 0
Georgetown 3, Galena Park 0
Friendswood 3, Montgomery Lake Creek 2
Pflugerville Weiss 3, Victoria West 2
Cedar Park 3, San Antonio Edison 0
Mission Pioneer 3, Gregory-Portland 1
Liberty Hill 3, San Antonio Dillard McCollum 0
McAllen Memorial 3, Mission Veterans Memorial 0
Regional semifinals
Region 1
Grapevine 3, Lubbock-Cooper 1
Arygle 3, Wylie 0
Frisco Liberty 3, Mesquite Poteet 0
Lucas Lovejoy 3, Dallas Woodrow Wilson 0
Region 2
Georgetown 3, Montgomery 1
Friendswood 3, Pflugerville Weiss 2
Cedar Park 3, Mission Pioneer 0
Liberty Hill 3, McAllen Memorial 0