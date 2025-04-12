Thompson leaves Round Rock Stony Point to be Dallas South Oak Cliff's boys basketball coach
One of the top basketball coaches in Texas is moving from the Austin area to Dallas for the 2025-26 school year.
Dallas South Oak Cliff has hired Antoine Thompson to be the next boys' basketball coach.
Thompson was 102-9 in three years at Round Rock Stony Point. He won three district titles with a 54-0 mark in District 25-6A. The Tigers went to the Class 6A finals in 2023-4, falling to Plano East.
This past year, Stony Point was 32-5 and lost in the Class 6A Division II regional finals to San Antonio Harlan.
Thompson was a two-time Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference all-conference pick at Austin College as a player.
At South Oak Cliff, he will be replacing James Mays II, who retired after 32 years.
Mays was the head boys basketball coach since 1999 and led the Golden Bears to the playofs 26 straight years and won four state titles — 2005 to 2008. He was the District 13-5A coach of the year this past season.
Mays II was 634-226 in his tenure at South Oak Cliff. He has also been the athletic coordinator for the past 13 years. Under his guidance, the football program has become one of the top in the state.
The Golden Bears were 16-8 this past year and qualified for the Class 5A Division II playoffs. They beat Dallas Woodrow Wilson in the bi-district but lost in the area round to Waco University, 74-57.
Of the eight losses last year, four were by four points or less.
Oak Cliff graduates co-offensive MVP Landen Simington, newcomer of the year Carson Texada and all-district pick Barok Jones.
RC Herrin and Kyle Richard, both juniors, are returning guards for next year for Thompson.
