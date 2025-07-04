Vote: Who is the top returning offensive tackle in Texas high school football in 2025?
One of the most important parts of an offensive line is the tackle spot, especially the one protecting the quarterback’s blindside.
We look at some of the top ones in the Lone Star State heading into the 2025 season.
This list was compiled using all-district and all-state picks, as well as looking at recruiting rankings and Division I commits. There are many outstanding players in Texas, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
In the past month, we have looked at the top quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, running backs, linebackers and defensive linemen.
Still to go are interior offensive linemen, defensive backs and specialists.
Voting will close on July 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Kennedy Brown, jr., Humble Kingwood
He’s one of two recruits that is the No. 1 tackle in the country. Brown was a starter last year as a sophomore and earned all-district honors. He has 43 offers as of July 3 and will have his pick of Power 4 schools.
Keegan Collins, sr., Canyon West Plains
The left tackle helped the Wolves go 11-4 last year and earn a trip deep in the Class 4A Division I playoffs before losing to Celina in the semifinals. The 6-foot-6 prospect enters the year with 16 offers and committed to Kansas State in June.
Drew Evers, sr., Flower Mound
He will follow his brother into the Division I ranks next season, who signed with Oklahoma out of the same high school and is now at UConn. Drew committed to SMU on June 26, one of 38 schools to extend an offer to the 6-foot-3, 285-pound lineman. He is a two-time district pick and was an Under Amour Next All-American.
Qua Ford, jr., Texarkana Texas
Based on the composite score of all recruiting services, he’s the No. 5 in the country and No. 6 in Texas. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder was one of three sophomores to earn 7-5A Division II first-team all-district pick between offense and defense. He holds 16 offers, 14 from Power 4 schools.
Bryce Gilmore, sr., Prosper
Prosper has the advantage of having both tackles on this list and both will be in the SEC next year. Gilmore is the No. 15-ranked offensive tackle in the country, according to 247Sports, and committed to Arkansas on June 2. His dad, Bryan, was a wide receiver in the NFL for seven years.
Nick Howard, sr., Pearland
He possesses an 87-inch wingspan to go with a 6-foot-5 frame. He is headed to Pitt next year, committing to the Panthers on June 8. He is the second Texan headed to the ACC school, following Southlake Carroll quarterback Angelo Renda.
Zaden Krempin, sr. Prosper
Krempin was named the District 6-6A offensive lineman of the year last season. The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder had 55 offers according to 247Sports. He committed to Texas A&M on June 25, after taking recent official visits to SMU, Texas and Michigan.
Justin Morales, sr., El Paso Franklin
This will be his fourth year playing varsity for Franklin. He’s also a two-way starter, seeing time at defensive line, where he had 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks last year. Morales committed to Kansas State in early June, but has taken official visits to Oregon State, Michigan State, Baylor and Wisconsin since then.
Avery Morcho, sr., Fort Bend Ridge Point
The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder helped the Panthers go 10-2 last year and 7-0 in District 21-6A. The four-star recruit and Texas A&M pledge was a Texas High School Coaches Association Super Elite Team selection last year.
Felix Ojo, sr., Mansfield Lake Ridge
He’s one of the top players in the state and one of the most highly recruited players in the country — ranked No. 5 overall and the top tackle. On July 4, he picked the Texas Tech — over a list that included Florida, Texas, Michigan and Ohio State. Tech wasn’t in his final four, but according to his agent, he got a three-year, $5.1 NIL to become a Red Raider.
Eric Perkins, sr., Marshall
He was a District 7-5A D-II first-team selection last year and an honorable mention all-state. Perkins has seen varsity snaps in each of his first three seasons. In April, he committed to UTEP.
Troy Pless, sr., Killeen Shoemaker
A second-team all-district pick last year, the tackle committed to Houston on June 5. However, 247Sports shows he took an official visit to Arkansas eight days after that.
Kaeden Scott, jr., San Antonio Theodore Roosevelt
He was a starter at left tackle last fall for the Roughriders and is the No. 12 prospect in the state in the junior class. Defending national champion Ohio State is the most recent offer for the 6-foot-6, 285-pound prospect.
Kole Seaton, sr., Mesquite Horn
The Baylor pledge was on the same offensive line as Lamont Rogers last year, who is now at Texas A&M. The 3-star recruit is 6-foot-5.
Hugh Smith, sr., Fort Bend Ridge Point
He was a second-team District 21-6A pick last year. The left tackle didn’t allow a sack in 12 games last year. He’s committed to Arkansas, where he will join current high school teammate Robert Haynes IV.
Brian Swanson, jr., Dallas South Oak Cliff
At 6-foot-5, 295 pounds, he’s another future Division I recruit coming from SOC. He’s a 4-star recruit and is nationally No. 9 when it comes to tackles. The last 5 of his 21 offers have come from recent national champions Michigan and Alabama.
Cortavious Tisaby, sr., Dallas South Oak Cliff
He’s another Golden Bear on this list and started for the Class 5A Division II runners-up. He's a 6-foot-5 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan. Tisaby played in the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl and has committed to Arizona State.
Max Wright, sr., Melissa
The three-star lineman committed to Texas in February. The 6-foot-7 lineman joined Melissa last year after playing with Plano West in 2023. He was one of three Cardinals to make the District 4-5A Division II all-district team.
Also considered
Jordan Carraway, jr., Forney
Chase Elrod, sr., Seminole (UTEP)
Zaith Gonzalez, jr., Waco La Vega
Rhett Gray, sr., Weatherford (TCU)
Alexander Herrera, jr., Crowley
DeMarrion Johnson, jr., Tyler Legacy
Jha’Quavion Johnson, jr., Waco La Vega
Teagan Lindsey, sr., Callisburg (Texas State)
Michael Milson, sr., Port Arthur Memorial
Jasper Ngokwere, jr., Richardson
Marcus Page Jr., sr., North Forney (Baylor)
Khalil Sanogo, sr., Mansfield Legacy