Three-time state champion head coach of Mart football announces retirement

Mart's Kevin Hoffman steps down after nine years as head coach

Mart coach Kevin Hoffman retires after three state championships and six state championship games appearances.
Mart coach Kevin Hoffman retires after three state championships and six state championship games appearances.

Mart High School head football coach Kevin Hoffman announces his retirement on X, Thursday afternoon.

Mart elevated Hoffman to the head coach role in 2015, and the Panthers proceeded to win state championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

He also led the Panthers to the state championship game in 2020, 2022 and 2023. Hoffman and Mart went 9-3 in 2024.

