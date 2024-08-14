Top 25 preseason Texas high school football rankings (8/14/2024)
The 2024 Texas high school season is fast-approaching, and SBLive is taking a look at the top players, projected district winners and, now, the top teams in the Lone Star State.
Who are the top 25 teams in Texas, from all corners of the state and regardless of classification?
Three teams from Texas debuted in SBLive's Preseason National Power 25 football rankings — DeSoto (No. 5), Duncanville (No. 9) and North Shore (No. 11).
Westlake, Southlake Carroll and North Crowley debuted on the national bubble.
Dive into the complete SBLive Preseason Texas Power 25 Texas highs chool football rankings below:
PRESEASON TOP 25 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. DeSoto Eagles (6A)
2023 finish: 16-0, 6A-D2 champion | Final ranking: No. 1
Early test: Aug. 25 at Creekside (Ga.) | Team page
No warm-up opener for the two-time defending UIL 6A Division II state champs, who open on the road against last year's Georgia 5A state runner-up Creekside. DeSoto replaces sure-handed all-Texas QB DJ Bailey with Virginia Tech commit Keldon Ryan. The Eagles also gained one of the top incoming sophomores in the country in Myson Johnson-Cook, a 6-3, 220-pound tailback/linebacker who lit up Illinois as a freshman.
2. Duncanville Panthers (6A)
2023 finish: 14-1, 6A-D1 champion | Final ranking: No. 2
Early test: Sept. 6 vs. No. 12 South Oak Cliff | Team page
Those praying on the national power's downfall were dealt one devastating blow after another this offseason. The Panthers return 5-star Alabama-bound QB Keelon Russell, the top wideout in the country in Dakorien Moore and the majority of a starting lineup that won a back-to-back Texas 6A Division I state title, again beating fellow national power North Shore. They also added a blue chip receiver via transfer.
3. North Shore Mustangs (6A)
2023 finish: 15-1, 6A-D1 runner-up | Final ranking: No. 3
Early test: Aug. 30 vs. No. 12 South Oak Cliff | Team page
The Mustangs return Ohio State-committed Devin Sanchez, the nation's No. 1 cornerback. And fourth-year starting QB Kaleb Bailey, who has played in more meaningful high school football games than most. Can North Shore turn its offseason turmoil into a mere hurdle?
4. Austin Westlake Chaparrals (6A)
2023 finish: 14-1 | Final ranking: No. 5
Early test: Sept. 13 vs. No. 8 Atascocita | Team page
Can the bonafide Central Texas powerhouse repeat a season that included 14 wins without a loss until the 6A Division I state semifinals. The Chaps enter the season on the national Power 25 bubble and return 12 starters. Lead rusher Jack Kayser is gone, but QB Rees Wise, defensive lineman Maddox Flynt and linebacker Elliot Schaper are among the standout returners.
>> How national power Austin Westlake prepares for another photo finish
5. North Crowley Panthers (6A)
2023 finish: 14-1 | Final ranking: No. 9
Early test: Sept. 6 at No. 1 DeSoto | Team page
Jonathan Cunningham, a 3-star linebacker committed to Texas, is back and will be one of the state's top linebackers this fall, one of the nation most imposing trench mobs: 6-foot-5, 310-pound 5-star John Turntine III and Henry Fenuku, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound Missouri commit. The Panthers have plenty of firepower to match its 6A Division I state semifinal run last year. Can they succeed it?
6. Southlake Carroll Dragons (6A)
2023 finish: 13-2, 6A-D2 semifinalist | Final ranking: NR
Early test: Sept. 6 vs. Carrollton Hebron | Team page
The Dragons' top storyline entering the season could be how much it replaces — 16 starters. A true Texas powerhouse is measured perhaps by how well it weathers turnover. Southlake Carroll returns maybe the state's top running back duo in 4-star Baylor-committed junior Davis Penn and USC-committed 3-star Riley Wormley — both of whom surpassed 1,500 rushing yards in 2023.
7. Aledo Bearcats (5A)
2023 finish: 14-0, 5A-D1 champion | Final ranking: No. 4
Early test: Aug. 30 vs. Guyer | Team page
A bonafide Texas power, Aledo, winners of 11 state titles since 2010, ran the table to a 14-0 5A Division I state title repeat in 2023. The Bearcats replace 14 starters, including TCU QB Hauss Hejny, but boast a strong returning cast led by 2026 four-star running back Raycine Guillory, who went for 1,236 yards and 17 toucheowns on nearly 8.5 yards per carry as a sophomore.
8. Atascocita Eagles (6A)
2023 finish: 11-3, 6A-D1 regional finalist | Final ranking: No. 21
Early test: Aug. 30 vs. Lamar | Team page
Can the Eagles climb the Houston area pantheon? Its third straight 11-win season included two losses to nationally ranked North Shore and 6A Division II runner-up Summer Creek. Eight starters return from the 6A Division I regional finalist, including senior quarterback Zion Brown, who threw for 3,263 yards, 39 passing TDs opposite 10 picks.
9. Summer Creek Bulldogs (6A)
2023 finish: 14-2, 6A-D2 finalist | Final ranking: No. 11
Early test: Aug. 30 vs. No. 19 Shadow Creek | Team page
The Bulldogs' charmed 2023 run was bookended by a shellacking at the hands of DeSoto, who was minted the nation's No. 2 ranked team in the days following. Chad Woodfork, 4-star TCU-committed edge rusher, returns, as does Oklahoma-committed tight end Ryder Mix.
10. Port Neches-Groves (5A)
2023 finish: 15-1, 5A-D1 champion | Final ranking: No. 7
Early test: Aug. 30 vs. Klein Oak | Team page
What will PNG's encore act to its glorious 2023 look like? After unseating 5A Division II power South Oak Cliff in the state title last year in coach Jeff Joseph's first year. QB Connor Bailey threw for 1,580 yards and 19 TDs opposite two interceptions as a sophomore last season.
11. Lake Travis Cavaliers (6A)
2023 finish: 11-3, 6A-D1 regional finalist | Final ranking: No. 15
Early test: Sept. 6 vs. Rockwall | Team page
The Cavaliers were led by a sturdy defense in 2024 and has defensive stalwarts back. Like 4-star USC-committed defensive lineman. Also back is QB Chaston Ditta, an East Carolina commit who passed for 1,286 yards and 17 TDs as a junior, and helped lead Lake Travis to a thrilling upset of Vandegrift in the opening playoff round and reach the regional finals in the state's biggest classification.
12. South Oak Cliff Bears (5A)
2023 finish: 13-3, 5A-D2 finalist | Final ranking: No. 8
Early test: Aug. 30 @ No. 3 North Shore | | Team page
The Bears replace a lot — more than half of its starters — and have talent waiting in the wings. Once again, SOC boasts one of the country's toughest schedules. How brutal? The defending 5A Division II runner-up. Nationally ranked North Shore and Duncanville in Weeks 1 and 2. Reggie McNeal Jr., son of Texas A&M all-time great Reggie McNeal Sr., moved from Houston Heights and could play QB, wideout, secondary and special teams.
13. Cibolo-Steele Knights (6A)
2023 finish: 13-2, 6A-D2 semifinalist | Final ranking: No. 13
Early test: Aug. 30 vs. Liberty Hill | | Team page
Steele returns firepower — lots of it. SBLive All-Central Texas offensive POY Chad Warner is back under center after throwing for 3,547 yards and 41 total touchdowns. First team wideout Jalen Cooper and Oklahoma-committed running back Jonathan Hatton are back for an offense that only replaces two starters.
14. Katy Tigers (6A)
2023 finish: 10-2 | Final ranking: NR
Early test: Aug. 30 vs. No. 8 Atascocita | Team page
Sure, Katy replaces more than half of its starting lineup. But the Tigers are in four-time state champion head coach Gary Joseph's sure hands. Running back Tremayne Hill will look to build on a tremendous 1,386-yard, 18-TD sophomore season, which helped the Tigers win a 6A District 19 title.
15. Spring Westfield Mustangs (6A)
2023 finish: 11-3 | Final ranking: NR
Early test: Sept. 13 at No. 3 North Shore | Team page
After early speed bumps against Fort Bend Hightower and North Shore, the Mustangs rallied to an undefeated 6A District 14 title and won three playoff games before losing to eventual champ Duncanville in the 6A Division I regional final. TCU-committed safety Joseph Albright is set to lead a group that returns nine starters.
16. Denton Ryan (5A)
2023 finish: 8-3 | Final ranking: NR
Early test: Sept. 5 vs. Mansfield Timberview | | Team page
The Dave Henigan-led group returns 15 starters, headlined by 5-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound Alabama commit and the nation's No. 2 tackle. Ryan boasts a ton of experience from a group that made the 5A Division II area round last year.
17. Smithson Valley Rangers (5A)
2023 finish: 14-2 | Final ranking: No. 17
Early test: Sept. 6 vs. San Antonio Brennan | | Team page
The Rangers still seek their first state title — and keep inching closer. That effort in 2023 ended in the 5A Division I championship in a 51-8 loss to Aledo, a blemish on an otherwise charmed 14-2 season. Tailback Brad Sowersby returns, but SV must replace four-star wideout Freddie Dubose and corner Jackson Duffey, both now at Texas.
18. Highland Park Scots (5A)
2023 finish: 11-2 | Final ranking: NR
Early test: Aug. 29 at Rockwall-Heath | | Team page
Look out, 5A Division I. Highland Park moved back down after two 11-win seasons up in 6A. The Scots returns five on defense, including linebacker duo Jack Morse, 6A District 7 Defensive MVP, and first team all-district selection Anders Corn. They combined for more than 160 tackles and 16 sacks in 2023.
19. Shadow Creek Panthers (6A)
2023 finish: 9-2 | Final ranking: NR
Early test: Aug. 30 vs. Summer Creek | | Team page
Talent is abound at the reigning 6A District 23 winner now competing in District 22. Among them: 4-star corner Cobey Sellers, 3-star Wazzu-committed safety Kyle Peterson, several college-bound speedy wideouts and Austin Anyia, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound senior and leader of the O-line.
20. Alamo Heights Mules (5A)
2023 finish: 12-1 | Final ranking: NR
Early test: Sept. 27 vs. Boerne | | Team page
Swept its way to a 5A District 14 title and reached the third round of the 5A Division II playoffs, where it lost a shootout without Pieper. The Mules are paced by 5-star wideout Michael Terry III, who rushed for nearly 1,000 yards, caught for 564 more yards and scored 30 total TDs. The reigning 5A District 13 MVP considering Oregon, Texas, Nebraska and Texas A&M.
21. Frisco Lone Star Rangers (5A)
2023 finish: 10-2 | Final ranking: NR
Early test: Aug. 30 vs. Argyle | | Team page
Nearly its entire offense returns from a group that went 10-2 and swept its way to a 5A District 6 title. That includes four-star junior Davian Groce, who netted nearly 1,800 yards of offense last year. Lone Star reached the 5A Division I area playoff round, where it lost narrowly to Forney. Collective number of snaps played will be in the Rangers' favor.
22. Anna Coyotes (5A)
2023 finish: 15-1, 4A-D1 champion | Final ranking: No. 14
Early test: Sept. 27 at Melissa | | Team page
The Coyotes won their first state championship last fall, shutting out Chapel Hill in a 4A Division I triumph and immediately take on a lofty task: jumping up to 5A and replacing most of a defensive unit that posted. a state title shutout last November. All-Texas Newcomer of the Year Ziondre Williams is a junior and is as sure of hands as anyone under center.
23. Gilmer Buckeyes (4A)
2023 finish: 13-3, 4A-D2 champion | Final ranking: No. 24
Early test: Sept. 6 at Chapel Hill | | Team page
Gilmer closed out the 2023 in remarkable fashion: 10 straight wins, including playoff upsets of defending champ Carthage and undefeated Bellville in 4A Division II state title glory. Gone is all-purpose freak athlete Will Henderson, but plenty remains.
24. Argyle Liberty Christian (TAPPS-Division II)
2023 finish: 14-0, TAPPS D2 champ | Final ranking: NR
Early test: Sept. 6 vs. Texas High | | Team page
The defending TAPPS Division II state champions are coming off of a 14-0 season and return a heap of production, headlined by senior running back Chase Garnett, who is coming off of a 1,743-yard, 29-TD junior season and wideout Jaylon Hawkins (589 yards, 13 TD catches) is back. The Warriors are headed by coach Jason Witten, a former all-NFL tight end.
25. Carthage Bulldogs (4A)
2023 finish: 13-1 | Final ranking: NR
Early test: Sept. 20 at Chapel Hill | | Team page
Gilmer's 4A Division II regional final upset at the hand of Gilmer may have been the only thing stopping the Bulldogs from a three-peat. Carthage returns most of its starting lineup, including four-star running back KJ Edwards, four-star OL Kash Courtney and standout QB Jett Surratt.
BUBBLE
Vandegrift (6A)
San Antonio Reagan (6A)
Texas (5A)
Pflugerville Weiss (5A)
Richland (5A)
Melissa (5A)
Coppell (6A)
Tyler Chapel Hill Bulldogs (4A)
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx