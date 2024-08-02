Texas high school football power adds blue chip 2027 receiver via transfer
Texas high school football powerhouse Duncanville has received a blue chip transfer two weeks before classes start.
Trenton Yancey, a fast-rising class of 2027 prospect with more than 30 offers, is transferring to national power Duncanville, he announced on Thursday.
Florida, Oklahoma, Michigan, Tennessee, Oregon and USC are among the schools who have already offered the 6-foot, 175-pound pass-catcher.
In Yancey, the two-time defending 6A Division I state champion Panthers gain another option out wide — a unit that already includes Oregon commit Dakorien Moore, the nation's top-rated receiver.
Yancey played his freshman season at Arlington Lamar, where he caught for 814 yards and five touchdowns, rushed for 206 more and was named 6A District 8 Newcomer of the Year.
Lamar went 4-6 in 2023 and finished fifth (3-3) in 6A District 8.
The first day of school is Aug. 13 in Duncanville ISD.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx