Uncommitted five-star recruit Aaliyah Chavez breaks all-time scoring record in blowout
What does one do after they’ve broken so many records that there aren’t many left to break?
If you’re Aaliyah Chavez, you just start breaking your own. On Thursday, Feb. 14, Lubbock Monterey’s five-star senior did just that.
Taking on El Paso Burges in a Class 5A Division II Area playoff game, Chavez – the nation’s No. 1 recruit for the 2025 class – scored 44 points in a 91-53 victory.
The win improved Monterey’s record to 33-5 overall. The Lady Plainsmen take on Fort Worth Brewer (26-9) in a Region semifinal on Monday.
Silently lost in the win was the fall of another major record (again) as Chavez became the new (and old) all-time school leader for points scored in a season at Monterey with 1,344 points.
She broke the previous record of 1,324 points she set as a junior last season in 35 games. She set the current mark in 38 games (and counting).
For reference to how crazy those numbers are, Monterey’s next opponent, Fort Worth Brewer (26-9) has scored a combined 1,667 points this season. In fact, she outscored five entire teams on Monterey’s schedule during the regular season this year – Caprock (846 points), White Station (933), Round Rock Westwood (1,129), Lubbock Cooper (1,247) and Palo Duro (1,253) – and came in just behind Lake Highlands (1,339), United South (1,368), Pampa (1,449), El Paso Eastwood, who went 23-7, (1,487) and Lubbock (1,499).
A 5-foot-11 guard and one of the most prolific scorers in Texas high school girls basketball history, Chavez – the first player in Lubbock history to be named McDonald’s All-American and its first ever finalist for Naismith Girls Basketball Player of the Year – also holds the school record for most points scored in a career with 4,689 (and counting).
Along with her shiny new points record, Chavez also holds school records for most points in a game (57), most assists in a season (240), career points (4,689), 3-pointers in a game (13), 3-pointers in a season (187) and career 3-pointers (609 entering Thursday).
She was second in school history with 464 career steals entering Thursday’s game, second in career rebounds (1,252) and third in most rebounds in a game with 23. She’s scored at least 50 points eight times during her varsity career.
Flanked by star juniors Ambrosia Cole and Ari Johnson, Monterey is ranked No. 6 in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches - trailing San Antonio Wagner (28-3), Leander Glenn (32-3), Liberty Hill (31-3), Tascosa (30-4) and Amarillo High (27-5) entering the playoffs.
Wildly consistent throughout her varsity career, she entered Thursday’s game with 354 rebounds, 156 assists, 143 steals and 42 blocks. As a junior she has 353 rebounds, 153 assists, 124 steals and 32 blocks.
As a sophomore she scored 1,020 points in 34 games while averaging 30.0 points, 7.2 boards, 5.2 assists and 3.1 steals. She averaged 25.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.3 blocks per game, finishing that season with 1,001 points despite setting the school-record in assists that season.
The favorite in Monday’s showdown, Monterey has outscored Brewer 2,893-1,667 this season.
The most high-profile prospect in school history, Chavez has named Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, South Carolina and LSU as finalists in her recruitment.