Vote: Who is the top returning interior offensive lineman in Texas high school football in 2025?

We continue our look at some of the top ones in the Lone Star State heading into the 2025 season.
This list focuses on the offensive guards and centers.
This list was compiled using all-district and all-state picks, as well as looking at recruiting rankings and Division I commits. There are many outstanding players in Texas, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Still to go are defensive backs and specialists.
Voting will close on July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Noah Best, sr., Midlothian
The month of June was busy for Best, who had official visits with Kansas State, Oklahoma, SMU and Texas Tech. The latter two came after he committed to OU on June 9. A player with Tulsa roots before moving to Texas, has been a two-time all-district pick for the Panthers.
Jordan Burnett, sr., Fort Bend Ridge Point
The guard (6-4, 345) is one of 7 starters back for a Panthers team that went 10-2 before losing in area round to Galena Park North Shore. Burnett is committed to TCU.
Ismael Camara, jr., Gilmer
He arrived in East Texas last year from France and spent time on the JV squad. On3 says he has 21 offers and his Twitter page says he speaks 4 languages. He’s 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds and has the nickname the French Freak. ESPN ranks him No. 3 among guards in the Class of 2027.
Damien Chisum, sr., Texarkana Texas
He was a District 7-5A Division II first-team pick for the second year in a row in 2024. The guard (6-3, 275) committed to North Texas on April 17.
Carey Clayton, sr., Southlake Carroll
Memphis landed the services for the Dragons' center in April. He earned all-district honors last year for the state runners-up in Class 6A Division II. He held eight offers before picking the Tigers.
Pupungatoa Katoa, sr., Euless Trinity
He’s a massive offensive lineman for the Trojans, standing 6-foot-3 and is down to 339 pounds from 360 pounds. He played right tackle and guard last year for a run-first offense and was the District 4-6A offensive lineman of the year. A third-team all-state pick at guard, he’s committed to SMU.
Eddie Lartigue, sr., Klein Collins
At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, he’s the center for the Tigers. Lartrigue earned District 15-6A Division II first-team honors last year and he committed to UTEP on June 22.
Jacob McRae, sr., Allen
He can play all three positions on the offensive line. He got snaps as a freshman at Clear Lake before moving to Allen when his dad, Larry, was hired as offensive coordinator. He committed to Colorado State in April.
Peyton Miller, jr., Anna
This year, he moves to center for the Coyotes after seeing time in all three spots on the line last year — earning Class 5A all-state honors. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder is the No. 14-ranked IOL in the country and holds more than 30 offers. Clemson and Texas offered in early July.
Justin Morales, sr., El Paso Franklin
This will be his fourth year playing varsity for Franklin. He’s also a two-way starter, seeing time at defensive line, where he had 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks last year. Morales committed to Kansas State in early June, but has taken official visits to Oregon State, Michigan State, Baylor and Wisconsin since then.
Kaden Scherer, sr., Georgetown
He was a first-team 8-5A All District pick and also made the academic all-district team. The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder has committed to play for Stanford.
Sean Stover, sr., Prosper
The center is part of a dominant offensive line for the Eagles. The 6-foot-2, 275-pound lineman is a four-star recruit and ranked No. 17 in the country. He committed to Duke after last football season.
Marques Uini, sr., Copperas Cove
He’s been a left guard on the line for the past two years and will be a three-year starter this fall. The all-district pick, who is 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, committed to Arizona State in April.
Payton Williams, sr., Aledo
The left guard for the Bearcats is a three-star recruit. He’s been a Class 5A All-state pick, part of two state championships and an all-district pick. He committed to UTSA on June 19.
Others considered
