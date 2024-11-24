Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (11/24/2024)
Another week of the Texas high school football postseason is officially in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are SBLive/SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Nov. 21-23. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. Voting remains open until Sunday, December 1, at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week candidates
1. Keylan Abrams, sr., DeSoto
Abrams, a TCU commit, had seven total tackles (two for loss) and a sack in a 51-17 victory over Wylie East.
2. Kason Brooks, sr., Longview
Brooks finished with 12 total tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble as Longview defeated Lancaster in overtime, 35-28.
3. Hudson Butchee, jr., Stephenville
Butchee recorded 15 total tackles and two interceptions — including a 51-yard pick-six — in a 35-7 win over Hereford.
4. Wesley Couch, sr., A&M Consolidated
Couch tallied 11 total tackles and three sacks — including the game-sealer with 11 seconds remaining — as A&M Consolidated held on to defeat Ball, 10-3.
5. Parker Davis, jr., Vandegrift
Davis had five total tackles (one for loss), two fumble recoveries and a safety as Vandegrift shut out Sotomayor, 51-0.
6. Schyler Dethorne, jr., Alvarado
Dethorne had 18 total tackles and an interception in a 44-41 double-overtime win over Panther Creek.
7. Kaden Edwards, sr., Angleton
Edwards notched five total tackles and an interception in a 36-29 victory over Port Arthur Memorial.
8. Adrian Fuller, sr., Aledo
Fuller picked off two passes and broke up four more in a 59-14 rout of Abilene.
9. Garren James, sr., Sunnyvale
James returned a third-quarter interception 18 yards to the end zone as Sunnyvale downed Gilmer, 27-17.
10. Amos Phillips, jr., Gatesville
Phillips had a 72-yard scoop-and-score in a 42-27 victory over Columbia.
11. Ryder Ribitzki, jr., Glen Rose
Ribitzki recorded 18 total tackles as Glen Rose downed Seminole in triple-overtime, 52-50.
12. Elliott Schaper, sr., Westlake
Schaper, a Duke commit, recorded 12 total tackles (four for loss), a sack and an interception in a 24-7 win over Brennan.
13. Dameon Smith Jr., sr., Marshall
Smith Jr. tallied six total tackles, four pass breakups and an interception in a 21-12 victory over Midlothian Heritage.
14. Kobin Tomlinson, so., Jefferson
Tomlinson had nine total tackles and an interception in a 62-18 thrashing of Grandview.
15. Jack Van Dorselaer, sr., Southlake Carroll
Van Dorselaer, a four-star Tennessee commit, recorded 2.5 sacks, one quarterback hurry and a forced fumble in a 49-42 win over Frenship.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports