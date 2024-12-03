Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (12/2/2024)
Which Texas high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for the top fall sports performers, all sports except football, which is highlighted separately. Volleyball wrapped up this past weekend. Winter sports like basketball and wrestling are underway throughout Texas.
Congrats to wrestler LeAnn Wise from Stockdale volleyball win last week's Texas Athlete of the Week poll. The sophomore set a state record for kills with 47 in the Class 3A Division II finals. She also added 11 digs and 5 aces, earning MVP honors
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Dimitri Bao-Washington, Cypress Falls boys wrestling
Competing in the 4th Annual Turkey Shoot at Cypress Falls, he went 5-0 and had pins in four of the matches. In the dual-style event, he won by a pin in 49 seconds in the first-place match against Clute Brazoswood.
Brodie Bedford, Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal School boys wrestling
The TAPPS champion won the 165-pound championship at the Cavalier Clash with a 6-0 weekend. He scored 18 or more points in all six of his tech fall victories for the Saints.
Emily Beltran, Katy girls wrestling
The Tigers took second place at the Cavalier Clash on Nov. 30 and Beltran took home the Most Outstanding Girls Wrestler plaque. She won her final two matches by a 19-2 tech fall and by a pin to win the 107-pound bracket.
Malachi Booker, Houston St. John’s boys basketball
The 6-foot-7 sophomore had a 24-point, 9-rebound game against Aldine Nimitz and then 12 points and 8 rebounds against Crowley in back-to-back games.
Amari Byles, Oak Cliff Faith Family girls basketball
Playing against IMG Academy, the DeSoto transfer posted a team-high 17 points for the Eagles in the Thanksgiving Hoopfest in Duncanville.
Elijah Darden, South Garland boys basketball
At the Lone Star Classic in Frisco, the junior had games of 27, 24, 31 and 14 points. His 31-point game was against Richardson Berkner.
Ar’Jayla Elder, Dallas Lincoln girls basketball
The junior guard scored 38 points and had against Decatur (Ga.) Southwest DeKalb on Friday and then followed up with 50 in a win over DeSoto on Saturday at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest in Duncanville.
DJ Hall, Plano East boys basketball
The Texas State signee posted a double-double with 34 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers in a 62-57 overtime win Saturday against Moore, Okla. He made a bucket that forced overtime late.
Braun Hobbs, Floydada boys basketball
The Whirlwinds got a triple-double from the senior on Monday in an 82-54 win over Lockney. The guard scored 26 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and having 10 assists.
Samari Holmen, Duncanville girls basketball
The sophomore scored 21 points to help the Pantherettes pick up a 55-47 win over the top team in the country, Etiwanda, Calif., in the Thanksgiving Hoopfest.
Chiri James, College Station A&M Consolidated girls wrestling
The Lady Tigers’ 126-pound wrestler pinned four foes and got a decision on her way to the title at the 4th Annual Turkey Shoot Tournament in Cypress Falls High School.
Esteban Karr, La Joya Palmview boys wrestling
Karr improved to 6-0 on the season after a 3-0 showing at the Beardown Invitational to take home first place in the 215-pound bracket. All three of his wins were by pins.
Zeke Kelly, Prosper Rock Hill boys wrestling
In a double-dual on Nov. 25, Kelly went 2-0 for the Hawks in matches against Lewisville and Frisco Liberty. He won by a major decision and tech fall.
Jak Kinder, Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill boys basketball
The senior surpassed the 2,000-point mark for the Mustangs. In a 20-point game against Tyler Bishop Gorman, he hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points.
Elizabeth Leachman, Boerne Champion girls cross country
Running at the Foot Locker Cross Country South Championship, the standout runner took home first place with a time of 16:55.17 to qualify for the national finals.
Anthony Martinez, El Paso Montwood boys basketball
The senior point guard drained the game-winning shot against Las Cruces, New Mexico in a 54-52 win on Tuesday.
Abigail Mendoza, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial girls wrestling
The senior won 5-4 over Natalie Roberson from Katy in the championship of the 100-pound division at Cavalier Clash in The Woodlands on Nov. 30. Mendoza went 5-0.
Edison Onwe, San Antonio Antonian Prep boys basketball
The Apaches got five straight games of double-digit scoring from the 6-foot-6 senior. He had 20, 25, 30, 32 and 26 and had two double-doubles in that stretch.
Taj Petteway, Galveston Ball boys basketball
The Golden Tornadoes picked up a 59-55 win over League City Clear Creek on Tuesday with the senior tallying a game-high 23 points.
Luca Rios, The Woodlands College Park boys wrestling
An all-stater last year, Rios went 7-0 at the Cavalier Clash that was held Nov. 29-30. He had four tech falls and two pins and helped the Cavaliers take first place.
Brianna Shefke, Pharr Valley View girls wrestling
Competing at the Beardown Invitational on Nov. 26 at PSJA High School, she went 4-0 to take home first place in the 152-pound bracket. She won all four of her matches by pins.
Dakari Spear, The Colony boys basketball
The junior had 66 points in two games at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest in Duncanville. He posted 40, including 14 in the fourth quarter, in a 60-54 win over Madison (Miss.) Germantown on Friday.
Anna Vogt, The Woodlands College Park girls wrestling
The All-American wrestler went 6-0 and won her final five by pins to take home first place at the Cavalier Clash — which her team won with 284 1/2 points.
Nadia Whipple, Friendswood girls wrestling
The Lad Mustangs 114-pound wrestler went 5-0 — with four pins —to take home first place at the 4th Annual Turkey Shoot Tournament in Cypress Falls High School.
Billy White III, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial boys basketball
In two games last week, the 6-foot-7 junior tallied a total of 36 points and his 20-point, 12-rebound game against San Antonio Antonian Prep was his seventh double-double of the year.
