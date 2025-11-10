Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (11/10/2025)
Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Nov. 6-8. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Chase Ames, sr., Dripping Springs
Ames threw for 409 yards and five touchdowns as Dripping Springs downed Westlake, 45-35.
2. SaRod Baker, jr., DeSoto
Baker led the way with 251 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a 53-14 victory over Lancaster.
3. Dylan Belinga, jr., Liberty Hills
Belinga ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-14 win over Bastrop.
4. Legend Bey, sr., North Forney
Bey accounted for 473 yards of total offense and five touchdowns — four passing, one rushing — in a 63-39 victory over Rockwall.
5. Unyces Cestou, sr., Harlandale
Cestou passed for 219 yards and four touchdowns while running for a TD in a 49-3 rout of McCollum.
6. Danny Forrester, sr., McKinney North
Forrester ran for 226 yards and three touchdowns as McKinney North fell to Frisco, 48-45.
7. Jonah Garcia, jr., Pflugerville Connally
Garcia had 34 carries for 290 yards and five touchdowns in a 65-26 win over Pflugerville.
8. Kobe Haynes, jr., Whitney
Haynes accounted for six total touchdowns in a 41-28 win over West.
9. Julius Laine, sr., Wylie
Laine ran for 300 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries in a 70-52 victory over Plainview.
10. Samuel Loera, jr., Rowlett
Loera passed for 379 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-33 win over Sachse.
11. Jett Lopez, sr., Amarillo
Lopez threw for 434 yards — a new Amarillo single-game record — and five touchdowns in a 63-21 rout of Tascosa.
12. Brian Manuel Jr., jr., Atascocita
Manuel Jr. had nine catches for 147 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-7 rout of Goose Creek Memorial.
13. Marcus Rhoden, sr., Sachse
Rhoden had 182 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the loss to Rowlett.
14. Lark Sidle, sr., Lake Travis
Sidle had six catches for 239 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-14 win over Austin.
15. Lane Vargas, fr., Colleyville Heritage
In his first varsity start, Vargas completed 21 of 27 passes for 373 yards and six touchdowns in a 58-25 win over rival Grapevine.
16. Christian Villarreal, sr., Ozona
Villarreal had 18 carries for 236 yards and five touchdowns as Ozona blanked Christoval, 68-0.
17. Kezaylan Ware, sr., Samuell
Ware ran for 270 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-15 win over Spruce.
