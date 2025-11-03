Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (11/3/2025)
Another week of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Oct. 30-Nov. 1. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 9, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Ernie Powers of Franklin for winning last week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week poll. Powers had 34 carries for 526 yards and scored eight touchdowns in a 70-54 win over Eastlake.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Landyn Arriaga, so., Ganado
Arriaga threw for 235 yards and five touchdowns while running for 90 yards and three scores in a 62-6 rout of Bloomington.
2. Legend Bey, sr., North Forney
Bey, a Tennessee commit, accounted for 377 total yards and five touchdowns as North Forney stormed back to defeat Longview, 56-55.
3. Kobie Campbell, jr., Needville
Campbell carried the ball 20 times for 166 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 34-0 shutout of Fort Bend Willowridge.
4. Andrew Charlebois, jr., Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
Charlebois had 23 carries for 265 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-6 thrashing of Weslaco East.
5. Terrence Collins, jr., North Mesquite
Collins ran for 198 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning score with 1:39 remaining in a 51-44 victory over W.T. White.
6. Jaiden Fields, jr., Hutto
Fields caught 11 passes for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Hutto edged Vista Ridge, 35-34.
7. Graylyn Fry, sr., Panther Creek
Fry completed 24 of 32 passes for 387 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-7 win over Aubrey.
8. DK Garza, sr., Alamo Heights
Garza piled up 448 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a 77-35 win over Tivy.
9. Holdyn Goff, so., Ogelsby
Goff threw for 181 yards and four touchdowns while running for 287 yards and five scores in a 73-35 victory over Milford.
10. Brian Grissom, sr., Little River Academy
Grissom had 29 carries for 480 yards and seven touchdowns — setting single-game Little River Academy records for rushing yards and touchdowns — in a 56-49 win over McGregor.
11. Koen Herrmann, sr., Fort Bend Austin
Herrmann completed 18 of 23 passes for 424 yards with six touchdowns in a 76-71 loss to Fort Bend Bush. The senior also ran for 74 yards.
12. Kaine Hill, jr., Springtown
Hill accounted for eight total touchdowns — six rushing, two passing — as Springtown downed Decatur, 63-36. The junior threw for 297 yards and ran for 186.
13. Vincent Hooper, sr., Frisco Heritage
Hooper tallied 247 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a dramatic 49-46 win over McKinney North.
14. Rhys Moreno, jr., Austin Bowie
Moreno ran for 223 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-7 rout of Austin.
15. Jaron Morris, sr., Brandeis
Morris dominated with 356 rushing yards and five touchdowns as Brandeis hammered Roosevelt, 55-20.
16. Aldric Trotter, sr., Harlan
Trotter completed 12 of 17 passes for 160 yards with five touchdowns and also caught a 93-yard TD pass as Harlan routed Warren, 49-7.
17. Christian Villarreal, sr., Ozona
Villarreal continued his dominance with 34 carries for 411 yards and five touchdowns in a 46-40 win over Forsan. He also had a game-sealing interception on defense.
18. Donovan Warren, so., Episcopal Bellaire
Warren completed 15 of 20 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns while also running for 86 yards in a 62-34 victory over John Cooper.
