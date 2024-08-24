High School

Top 100 Texas high school football players, Part 2 (1-50)

Counting down the 50 most impactful high school football players in Texas entering 2024 season

Andy Buhler, Buck Ringgold, SBLive Sports

Duncanville's Keelon Russell, an 5-star Alabama-committed quarterback, returns in 2024 as a three-year starter.
Photo by Robbie Rakestraw, SBLive

As the 2024 Texas high school football season approaches, is zeroing in on the state's top players spanning classifications and associations.

After covering every position group, we're counting down the best high school players in Texas overall.

Which players are set to be the most impactful on their respective teams in 2024? SBLive ranked them 1-100 based on body of work, contribution to team success and overall projected impact.

>> Top 100 Texas high school football players, Part 1 (100-51)

Earlier this week, we unveiled the first half of the preseason Top 100, counting down from 100 to 51.

This culminates a look at the best players in Texas by position: Top quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers, corners, safeties and kickers.

Here is Part 2 of SBLive's Top 100 Texas high school football players entering 2024, starting with No. 50 and finishing with No. 1:

TOP 100 FOOTBALL PLAYERS IN TEXAS: 50-1

50. Jax Brown

School: Pflugerville Weiss | Pos: QB | Class: 2025

Brown committed to New Mexico State in late July. His next objective? Build off of his junior season, in which he completed 243-of-370 passes for 3,014 yards and 33 TDs while being named the Co-Offensive MVP for District 12-6A.

49. Riley Wormley

Southlake Carroll running back Riley Wormley runs against DeSoto in the 6A Division II Texas state semifinals in 2023.
Photo by Michael Horbovetz

School: Southlake Carroll | Pos: RB | Class: 2025

Once he became eligible, the 4-star USC commit who first starred at Colleyville Heritage shined in Dragon threads. In 10 games, he rushed for 901 yards on 10.6 yards per carry with 19 TDs and helped Southlake Carroll reach the 6A Division II state semifinals.

48. JJ Garner

School: Timpson | Pos: ATH | Class: 2025

In 2023, he stepped up under center seamlessly while Timpson had to open the season without SBLive Texas State MVP Terry Bussey, and added 1,655 yards and 34 TDs to a program-first state championship run. And if tapped, he's ready to do it again. With Bussey graduated, Garner will shoulder more.

47. Dorian Brew

School: Conroe | Pos: CB | Class: 2025

One of the nation's top corners, he moved to Texas ahead of last fall after two seasons with Northmont (Ohio). In June, the 4-star committed to Oregon over Ohio State, Texas and USC and collected more than 25 offers. The son of elite sprinters (father Derrick Brew won Olympic gold in the 4x400 in 2004) runs a sub-11-second 100 as a standout sprinter at Conroe.

46. Adam Schobel

School: Columbus | Pos: QB | Class: 2025

Coming from a prominent football family, with a father and an uncle who both played in the NFL, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Schobel looks to continue to make a name for himself. In his junior season, the he threw for 2,405 yards and 30 TDs in helping Columbus to a 12-1 record and a trip to the third round of the playoffs. He flipped his commitment in July from Oklahoma State to TCU, where his father and uncle played.

45. Royal Capell

School: Cibolo-Steele | Pos: WR | Class: 2025

A standout receiver for the Knights, the 5-foot-1, 170-pound Capell is also college-bound, having committed to play at Oklahoma State. Over the past two seasons, he has combined to haul in 121 passes for 1,555 yards and 11 TDs and features in one of the state's most potent offenses.

44. Michael Turner

School: North Richland Hills | Pos: RB | Class: 2025

A 5-foot-11, 200-pound fourth-year standout, the 4-star Baylor commit rushed for 1,668 yards and 23 touchdowns with two more TDs in the receiving game last season.

43. Ray Guillory

School: Aledo | Pos: ATH | Class: 2026

The 4-star junior's breakout sophomore season helped Aledo win its second straight 5A Division I title. He contributed 1,236 rushing yards and 21 total TDs after a breakout freshman season at Lake Ridge and decommitted from Texas in June.

42. Edward Griffin

School: Coppell | Pos: QB | Class: 2025

Griffin completed 73 percent of his passes for 3,170 yards and 41 TDs as he helped lead Coppell to a surprising run to the regional semifinals. The Baylor commit wants to give the Cowboys a deeper postseason run for his senior season.

41. Ethan Feaster

Ethan Feaster breaks loose for a TD in DeSoto's win over South Oak Cliff in Sept. 2023.
Photo by Tommy Hays, SBLive

School: DeSoto | Pos: WR | Class: 2027

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Feaster, the state's rated top sophomore, immediately broke onto the scene for a DeSoto team that eventually repeated as 6A Division II state champs and finished last year ranked No. 2 in the nation. As a freshman, Feaster caught 30 passes for 634 yards and scored nine times. In recent months, he has received offers from Colorado, Illinois, Mississippi State and Wisconsin.

40. Kevin Sperry

School: Denton Guyer | Pos: QB | Class: 2025

Last season, Sperry played in Oklahoma and helped lead Midwest City Carl Albert to a Class 5A state title after throwing for 2,564 yards and 31 TDs while adding 11 rushing TDs. The Oklahoma commit returns to Texas after having played his sophomore season at Prosper Rock Hill.

39. Taz Williams Jr.

School: Red Oak | Pos: WR | Class: 2025

Williams expanded on his all-district honors in 2022, catching 80 passes for 1,251 yards and 14 TDs last season. The Baylor commit now is determined to have even more enhanced numbers in his final high school season.

38. Adrian Wilson

Weiss receiver Adrian Wilsonagainst Temple in a Texas districtfootball game on Friday, Sept 29, 2023.
John Gutierrez / USA TODAY NETWORK

School: Pflugerville Weiss | Pos: WR | Class: 2025

Wilson caught 29 passes for 543 yards and eight TDs his sophomore season; then as a junior, made 60 catches for 1,003 yards and 14 TDs. The Wolves’ big-play receiver plans to take his talents to the next level after committing to Arizona State.

37. Quanell X Farrakhan Jr.

School: North Shore | Pos: WR/CB | Class: 2025

Farrakhan has transferred to North Shore over the offseason, having previously played at The Woodlands. There as a junior, he compiled 1,424 all-purpose yards and 24 TDs. Over the summer, Farrakhan also made headlines with his commit to play for Colorado and coach Deion Sanders.

36. Jalen Cooper

Cibolo-Steele wide receiver Jalen Cooper.
SBLive archive

School: Cibolo-Steele | Pos: WR | Class: 2025

An SMU commit, Cooper improved his yards per catch total by exactly 7 yards, going from 17.4 as a sophomore to 24.4 in 2023. That came from a 68-catch, 1,661-yard campaign, which also featured 23 trips to the end zone.

35. Canyon Evans

School: Glen Rose | Pos: QB | Class: 2025

Evans returns as one of the more prolific signal-callers in the Lone Star State. In 15 games last season, he completed 305-of-485 passes (63 percent) for 4,577 yards and 49 TDs. Evans threw for six TD passes in an October win against Venus and also had five TD passes in a second-round playoff win against Perryton.

34. Javian Osborne

School: Forney | Pos: RB | Class: 2026

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Osborne was one of the state's most productive backs (2,231 yards, 41 TDs) as a sophomore and led Forney to the 5A Division I state semifinals. A 4-star prospect, Osborne already has Texas, Alabama, Florida and others in pursuit.

33. Armando Lujan

Sunray 's Armando Lujan UIL 2A Division II state playoff game against Clarendon on Dec. 1, 2023.
Carter Pirtle/For Amarillo Globe-News / USA TODAY NETWORK

School: Sunray | Pos: QB | Class: 2025

West Texas' Golden Boy is back for one last hurrah. Lujan, SBLive's reigning West Texas Player of the Year, has thrown for more than 11,100 yards combined in three high school, including at least 4,200 yards his sophomore and junior seasons. As a junior, he passed for 4,233 yards, completing 65 percent of his attempts (286-of-438) along with a career-high 61 TDs.

32. D’Andre Hardeman

D'Andre Hardeman Jr. races through the open field during a win over Atascocita at NRG Stadium in the UIL regional semifinal p
Photo by Tom Dendy, SBLive

School: North Shore | Pos: RB | Class: 2025

The Rice commit returns as one of the state's most imposing and proven (1,709 yards, 22 TDs in 2023) backs. Father Tiki Hardeman was a Texas A&M standout and All-American at North Shore in the 90s.

31. Demetrius Brisbon

Tyler Chapel Hill football
Photo by Tommy Hays

School: Tyler Chapel Hill | Pos: QB | Class: 2025

A Baylor commit, Brisbon can do it all with his arm along with his legs. Two years ago, he was named the District 9-4A-DI MVP as he passed for 2,209 yards and 32 TDs while adding 1,403 yards and 15 TDs rushing. Last season, he threw for 2,027 yards and 26 TDs and had 1,733 yards on the ground and 13 TDs in helping lead the Bulldogs to the 4A DI state title game.

30. Leyton Stone

Frenship's Leyton Stone scores against Lubbock-Cooper in a Texas high school football game on Sept. 1, 2023 in Wolfforth.
Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

School: Wolfforth Frenship | Pos: WR | Class: 2025

Stone is a Texas Tech commit and has turned in two outstanding seasons for the Tigers. Two years ago, he had 1,177 yards receiving and 14 TDs, and then last season, Stone caught 94 passes for 1,658 yards and 23 TDs for a Tiger team that finished 9-3.

29. Chris Jimerson Jr.

School: North Crowley | Pos: QB/ATH | Class: 2025

Jimerson has already had quite a varsity career, throwing for nearly 5,500 total yards and 74 TD passes. Last season, Jimerson passed for 3,031 yards and 40 TDs while adding 1,105 yards and 12 TDs rushing while being named the District 3-6A MVP and helped lead North Crowley to the 6A DI semifinals. He had been committed to TCU as a wide receiver before de-committing, and recently announced a new commitment to North Texas.

28. Ziondre Williams

Anna QB Ziondre Williams attempts a pass against Tyler Chapel Hill in the 4A Division I state championship in 2023.
Photo by Tommy Hays, SBLive

School: Anna | Pos: QB | Class: 2026

It was a sophomore year to remember for Williams, as he took over the reins of the offense and led the Coyotes to their first state title in program history, completing 61 percent of his passes (245-of-399) for 2,930 yards with 39 TDs while adding eight TDs and 844 yards rushing. All eyes will be on him again this season, but the Coyotes will have a larger target on their backs, especially after moving up from 4A to 5A.

27. Landen Williams-Callis

School: Richmond Randle | Pos: RB | Class: 2027

How's this for a freshman season? 1,944 rushing yards and 27 total touchdowns. It was one of the most productive seasons from any ninth grader last year. Look out.

26. Elijah Barnes

School: Dallas Skyline | Pos: LB | Class: 2025

The 4-star Texas commit finished his junior season with 65 tackles (12 for loss), four picks, six forced fumbles and three sacks. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound senior also runs a sub-11-second 100. As a sophomore, he had 131 tackles, 15 of those for loss and an interception.

25. Lamont Rogers

School: Mesquite Horn | Pos: OT | Class: 2025

While Haywood and Fasusi are considered perhaps the best offensive tackles in the Metroplex, don’t forget about Rogers, who is easily in that conversation. In fact as a sophomore, the Missouri commit was already a first-team All-District selection.

24. Jermaine Bishop

Jermaine Bishop rises to catch a pass during Willis' win over Tomball Memorial on Nov. 17, 2023.
Photo by Tom Dendy, SBLive

School: Willis | Pos: WR/CB | Class: 2026

What can't the 5-foot-11 Bishop do? He's an uncommitted 4-star prospect who was a star receiver (1,414 yards, 17 TDs) and All-American DJ Lagway's favorite target last season. His 37 tackles (two for loss), five picks and kick return for TD helped him win 6A District 13 Utility Player of the Year.

23. Jack Vandorselaer

Southlake Carroll (Texas) High School tight end Jack Van Dorselaer is committed to play college football for Tennessee.
Tommy Hays

School: Southlake Carroll | Pos: TE | Class: 2025

TheTennessee commit and first team 6A District 4 selection might be the state's top returning tight end. He's primarily a blocker for the dragons and added 14 catches for 301 receiving yards and five TDs as a junior.

22. Andrew Marsh

School: Katy Jordan | Pos: WR | Class: 2025

For the Warriors last season, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Marsh hauled in 65 receptions for 1,158 yards and found the end zone 15 times. Through three seasons, Marsh has scored 31 TDs and accumulated 2,414 receiving yards. He committed to Michigan this week to "create history."

21. Elliott Schaper

Westlake LB Elliott Schaper tackles Dripping Springs receiver Nick Tyndall during a district game on Oct. 13, 2023.
John Gutierrez/Special to American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

School: Westlake | Pos: LB | Class: 2025

A 3-star Duke commit, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound all-Central Texas selection was the 6A District 26 defensive MVP after going for 108 tackles, nine sacks, two picks and a pair of forced fumbles anchored one of the state's most imposing defenses.

20. Cody Stoever

Wimberley's Cody Stoever runs in a UIL state semifinal loss to the Bellville on Dec. 8, 2023 in Pflugerville, Texas.
Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

School: Wimberley | Pos: QB | Class: 2025

In just two seasons as the Texans’ starting QB, Stoever has already thrown for more than 5,400 yards, including 2,992 in 2023 as he helped Wimberley to a 14-1 finish. He also had 41 TD passes, including five in two regular-season wins.

19. Chad Warner

Cibolo-Steele quarterback Chad Warner
GridironFootballUSA.com

School: Cibolo-Steele | Pos: QB | Class: 2025

Warner, named the District 27-6A Offensive MVP following his junior season, has committed to play at UTEP. He threw for more than 1,100 yards from his sophomore season, finishing 2023 with 3,541 yards and 36 TDs, having completed 210 of his 306 attempts.

18. Ryan Fodje

School: Cypress-Bridgeland | Pos: OT | Class: 2025

Fodje - an Oklahoma commit - and teammate Jonte Newman may be considered the best tackle tandem in the state. Playing right tackle, Fodje was a first-team All-District 16-6A choice in 2023 while helping pave the way for a Bears’ offense which averaged 40 points and just more than 400 yards a game.

17. Tory Blaylock

Tory Blaylock warms up before Atascocita's Texas high school football showdown with national power North Shore.
Photo by Tom Dendy, SBLive

School: Atascocita | Pos: RB | Class: 2025

The 5-star Oklahoma commit is one of the state's highest ratest prospects (No. 45, nation's No. 19 RB per On3) who is coming off a junior season where he went for 616 yards and 11 TDs. Brother Taylen (Sam Houston) and Travian (Wisconsin) were Division I safeties and his dad Derrick was a running back for six seasons in the NFL.

16. Charles Ross

School: North Shore | Pos: LB | Class: 2025

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound 4-star LSU commit was a fixture in nationally ranked and two-consecutive-time-running 6A Division I state runner-up, turning in 71 tackles, six sacks and two picks. Also a sub-11 100-meter dash runner.

15. DJ Sanders

School: Bellville | Pos: DT | Class: 2025

14. Nick Townsend

School: Spring Dekaney | Pos: TE/EDGE | Class: 2025

Meet Houston's top tight end. In 10 games, the 4-star Texas commit caught 18 passes for 431 yards and seven TDs. He committed to the Longhorns in late June over Alabama and Texas A&M. Also a standout defensive end, Townsend had 52 solo tackles, eight sacks and three fumble recoveries as a junior.

13. Michael Fasusi

School: Lewisville | Pos: OT | Class: 2025

Fasusi, the nation's No. 2 offensive tackle, committed to Oklahoma on Wednesday over Texas and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound lineman moved to the U.S. from Nigeria six years ago and has been a quick study learning American footbal. "He stayed humble, he just worked hard and was just a sponge, just picked up on every little bit of coaching and advice that he got and he did a good job," Lewisville coach Michael Odle said.

12. Daylon Singleton

DeSoto's Daylon Singleton hauls in a pass during an upset of nationally ranked Duncanville (Texas) on Oct. 28, 2023.
Photo by Robbie Rakestraw, SBLive

School: DeSoto | Pos: WR | Class: 2025

Singleton is certainly a big-play threat for the Eagles, and made several key catches during their successful run at repeating as state champions. The SMU commit made 56 receptions for 1,211 yards and 17 TDs; three of those coming in the opening quarter of DeSoto’s decisive win against Humble Summer Creek in the 6A DII championship game.

11. Daylan McCutcheon

Daylan McCutcheon motions for a first down in a 2023 matchup with South Oak Cliff in a showdown of Texas high school powers.
Photo by Robbie Rakestraw

School: Lucas Lovejoy | Pos: WR | Class: 2025

A Florida State commit, McCutcheon has been a focal point in the Leopards’ high-octane offense the past several years. Last season, he may have been the key go-to player, as McCutcheon caught 92 passes for 1,430 yards and reached the end zone 20 times.

10. Ty Haywood

School: Denton Ryan | Pos: OT | Class: 2025

Haywood is considered one of the top tackles in the country, as evidenced by his commitment to Alabama. But he’s also considered one of the premier shot-putters as well, having thrown at least 50 feet in several meets, with a personal best of 58 feet, 6 inches during a meet this spring.

9. Rickey Stewart

Rickey Stewart Chapel Hill versus Anna texas state high school football championship 2023
Photo by Tommy Hays, SBLive

School: Tyler Chapel Hill | Pos: RB | Class: 2025

Stewart is, simply put, a blur. The Texas-committed 4-star led Chapel Hill to the 4A Division I semifinals as a junior with 2,855 yards and 40 TDs on the ground — his second 2,000-yard rushing season in a row.

8. Kaleb Bailey

Kaleb Bailey surveys the field against Cy-Fair in the Texas state playoffs at NRG Stadium in 2023.
Photo by Tom Dendy, SBLive

School: North Shore | Pos: QB | Class: 2025

Bailey is one of the top dual-threat signal-callers in the state. In his junior season, he passed for 3,152 yards and 34 TDs while adding 711 yards and 14 TDs rushing as North Shore finished as the 6A Division I runner-up. Despite his accolades, Bailey has yet to make his commitment public, but has offers from several in-state colleges as well as Auburn and Marshall.

7. Deondrae 'Tiger' Riden

Deondrae Riden barrels toward the endzone in a 6A Division II Texas state semifinal win over Southlake Carroll in Nov. 2023.
Photo by Michael Horbovetz, SBLive

School: DeSoto | Pos: RB | Class: 2025

Texas A&M commit might be the state's top returning back. He's a two-time 6A Division II state champion and mustered his second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season in an injury-painted junior season.

6. Riley Pettijohn

School: McKinney | Pos: LB | Class: 2025

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Ohio State commit is a 5-star prospect and Rivals' No. 1 linebacker in the country. As a junior, he had 125 tackles (eight for loss), three sacks, a pick and a blocked field goal and helped McKinney to a6A Division II area round berth.

5. Kaliq Lockett

School: Sachse | Pos: WR | Class: 2025

Lockett had a big boost in production as a junior, catching 59 passes for 1,299 yards and 13 TDs, up from 29 receptions for 492 yards and five TDs the season before. Not surprisingly, that has caught the attention of many high-profile college programs. He has narrowed his final list to Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama and Florida State, and is expected to make his decision on Aug. 7.

4. Keelon Russell

School: Duncanville | Pos: QB | Class: 2025

Russell helped lead the Panthers to a repeat state title last season, completing 72 percent of his passes for 3,483 yards and 38 TDs after throwing for 2,377 yards and 22 TDs as a sophomore. He made headlines this offseason after de-committing from SMU, announcing his commitment to play instead for Alabama.

3. Devin Sanchez

North Shore (Texas) cornerback Devin Sanchez is the top-ranked senior defensive back in the country in 2024.
Tom Dendy, SBLive

School: North Shore | Pos: CB | Class: 2025

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Sanchez is the nation's No. 1 cornerback for a reason. The Ohio State commit has helped North Shore to back-to-back 6A Division I state title games and leads perhaps the nation's top secondary.

2. Jonah Williams

School: Galveston Ball | Pos: ATH | Class: 2025

There are few-to-no athletes across the country comparable to Williams. He turned in a 5A District 9 Defensive MVP season as a junior (58 tackles, four tackles for loss, four interceptions and four special teams touchdowns). The hulking defensive backfield presence who is interchangeably dominant as a linebacker is the nation's No. 7 overall prospect, per 247 Sports. His late August commitment is actively the state's most-awaited.

1. Dakorien Moore

School: Duncanville | Pos: WR | Class: 2025

Arguably the top receiver in the country, Moore is back in his quest to help lead the Panthers to a third consecutive state title. Last season, he caught 71 passes for 1,523 yards and 18 TDs. Formerly an LSU commit, Moore instead has switched commitments to Oregon.

-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx

-- Buck Ringgold | buck@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx

Published
Andy Buhler

ANDY BUHLER

Buck Ringgold, SBLive Sports

BUCK RINGGOLD, SBLIVE SPORTS

Buck Ringgold is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

