Whiteface vs. Gordon: Live score, updates from Texas high school football 1A Division I championship game

Follow High School on SI's live updates for all the Texas high school football finals in Arlington

Whiteface's Ethan Kauffman runs the ball against Water Valley in a Class 1A Division I state semifinal six-man football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at Golden Tornado Stadium in Lamesa.
Whiteface's Ethan Kauffman runs the ball against Water Valley in a Class 1A Division I state semifinal six-man football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at Golden Tornado Stadium in Lamesa. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whiteface Antelopes (14-0) vs. Gordon Longhorns (14-0), 2 p.m., Wednesday

Gordon will look to repeat as the Division I state champions and add the school’s fourth state title. 

The Longhorns were in unchartered territory in the semifinal win playing four quarters for the first time this season — eventually beating Abbott, 77-36. Stryker ‘Ry’ Reed ran for six touchdowns and passed for three more in the semifinal win. 

The Longhorns have outscored opponents 798-84 this year.

Prior to this season, Whiteface had a losing record in four previous playoff trips — 1-4 — and hadn’t played more than two postseason games ever.

All-state running back Ethan Kauffman had 5 TDs on the ground, while Jeremiah Rendon had five total touchdowns between rushing and passing in a 74-54 victory over Water Valley.

Follow along below for live updates from the Class 1A-Division II state finals between Gordon and Whiteface, scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Gordon vs. Whiteface, Class 1A-Division I state finals live updates

First Quarter Updates

Will update once the game starts

