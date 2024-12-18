Whiteface vs. Gordon: Live score, updates from Texas high school football 1A Division I championship game
Whiteface Antelopes (14-0) vs. Gordon Longhorns (14-0), 2 p.m., Wednesday
Gordon will look to repeat as the Division I state champions and add the school’s fourth state title.
The Longhorns were in unchartered territory in the semifinal win playing four quarters for the first time this season — eventually beating Abbott, 77-36. Stryker ‘Ry’ Reed ran for six touchdowns and passed for three more in the semifinal win.
The Longhorns have outscored opponents 798-84 this year.
Prior to this season, Whiteface had a losing record in four previous playoff trips — 1-4 — and hadn’t played more than two postseason games ever.
All-state running back Ethan Kauffman had 5 TDs on the ground, while Jeremiah Rendon had five total touchdowns between rushing and passing in a 74-54 victory over Water Valley.
Follow along below for live updates from the Class 1A-Division II state finals between Gordon and Whiteface, scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Gordon vs. Whiteface, Class 1A-Division I state finals live updates
First Quarter Updates
Will update once the game starts
