Top 25 New York high school football rankings (9/24/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of New York Sep. 12-14 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Empire State continues with last year's AAA champion Cardinal Hayes then followed by the Iona Prep followed by Somers and Christian Brothers Academy.
Here’s the complete breakdown of New York's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 4 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 25 New York high school football rankings
1. Cardinal Hayes (2-1)
Cardinal Hayes bounced back from last week's loss to DePaul Catholic, defeating Moore Catholic 34-3.
2. Iona Prep (2-1)
The Gaels had a tough week last weekend, but bounced back with a 42-13 win over Archbishop Stepinac.
3. Somers (3-0)
The Tuskers continued their undefeated ways and cruised to a 42-20 victory over Mahopac last week.
4. Christian Brothers Academy (3-0)
It was another week for the Brothers and another easy win. This time Christian Brothers rolled to a 54-12 victory over Fayetteville-Manlius.
5. Farmingdale (2-0)
The Dalers looked impressive for the second consecutive week, grinding out a 14-6 win over Port Washington.
6. Maine-Endwell (3-0)
Points have been no problem for Maine-Endwell, as the dismantled Chenango-Valley 61-6 last week.
7. Tottenville (3-1)
In the last three games, Tottenville is averaging a staggering 52.6 points per game.
8. Garden City (3-0)
Through three games, the Trojans have only yielded 17 points. Most recent win was a 29-14 victory over Manhasset.
9. East Islip (2-0)
East Islip in victories over Centereach and West Islip has won by a combined total of 81-7.
10. Shaker (3-0)
The Bison have made it look easy through three games, with their latest win being a 34-6 decision over Guilderland.
11. Erasmus Hall (2-1)
The Dutchmen have won two in a row, defeating Canarsie 39-6 last week. Next up is New Dorp on the road.
12. Rye (3-0)
Carson Miller has been impressive through three games, completing 43-of-58 passes for 906 yards and 10 touchdowns.
13. Chaminade (3-1)
Peter Gerbasi has been the workhorse out of the backfield for the Flyers, rushing for 229 yards through three games played.
14. Monroe (3-0)
The Red Jackets are off to a solid start to the season and have East at home coming up.
15. Oceanside (3-0)
Through three games, the Sailors are averaging an impressive 47.6 points per game.
16. Lewis J. Bennett (2-1)
Since a season-opening loss to St. John's College High, Bennett has won back to back games.
17. Waverly (3-0)
Sophomore Ben Shaw has impressed through three games, completed 38-of-59 passes for 498 yards and seven touchdowns.
18. Yorktown (2-1)
After falling to Somers last week, the Huskers responded with a resounding 35-7 win over Lakeland.
19. Long Island Lutheran (3-0)
The Crusaders have received stellar play from quarterback Peyton Robinson, who has thrown for 725 yards and 11 touchdowns.
20. Sayville (3-0)
New to this week's rankings are the Golden Flashes after a 40-6 shellacing of Islip.
21. New Hartford (3-0)
New Hartford has only given up 26 points through three victories against Adirondack, Homer and Institute Tech.
22. Liverpool (3-0)
After two easy wins, Liverpool needed all four quarters in order to edge out Cicero-North Syracuse in a 6-0 victory.
23. Whitesboro (3-0)
Through three games, the Warriors are averaging a cool 47.6 points per game.
24. McQuaid Jesuit (3-0)
The Knights will put their undefeated mark to the test against Hilton, which also sit at 3-0.
25. Canisius (1-2)
The Crusaders dropped their second game of the season in a 36-24 decision to undefeated Catheral Prep of Pennsylvania.
