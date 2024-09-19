Vermont football state champ is forfeiting over 'physical safety' concerns
Over the last three years, the Windsor Yellowjackets have finished as the Division III state champions of Vermont.
Off to an 0-3 season in 2024, the Yellowjackets have already suffered more losses than in any season since 2019. Now, Windsor has guaranteed that it will be adding a fourth loss and it's by its own accord.
According to a report by the Caledonian Record's Michael Beniash and confirmed by the Vermont's Principals' Association on Tuesday, Windsor will be forfeiting its game against Lyndon Institute, scheduled for Sept. 28th. That's two weeks from now and a week after Windsor faces 0-3 North Country Union this Friday.
The reason for the decision to forfeit is "physical safety."
“In consultation with the Chair of the VPA Football Committee [Sean Farrell], the VPA acknowledges Windsor’s request to forfeit their game against Lyndon due to concerns regarding the physical safety of their student-athletes due to being a young and inexperienced team,” said Dr. Lauren Young, the VPA Assistant Executive Director, according to the report.
Windsor has gone 32-1 over the last three years, hoisting state championships from 2021-2023 in Division III. Back in 2021, the Yellowjackets defeated one of their opponents, Oxbow, 57-6, on Sep. 11th.
“This sets a very dangerous precedent for Vermont high school football,” Lyndon Institute head coach Dan Nolan said per the report. “Schools should not be able to pick and choose who they play based on the perceived outcome of the game.
“Windsor told us last week they were thinking about forfeiting against us, but yet they chose to play Mill River on Saturday, and will go to North Country this Friday. I strongly believe that you should honor your schedule unless you are physically unable to do so. That does not appear to be the case in this situation.
“Ultimately, it’s extremely disappointing for our kids, coaches, parents, and fans. We often stress to our players how short the season is and how few opportunities they will ever have to play this great game. Sadly, one of those chances has been taken away from them. I feel really bad for our seniors as their time in our program is going by quickly. On the other hand, we have a mantra that we borrowed from former Navy SEAL Jocko Willink about what to say when things don’t go your way: GOOD. We will find a way to make something positive out of this mess.”
According to the report, Windsor was looking to play another game in place of the Lyndon Institute game, but wasn't permitted to by the VPA.
“As Windsor has now forfeited this game, they have reached the maximum number of games permitted and will not be eligible to reschedule a game with another opponent,” Young said per the report.
Top 10 Vermont high school football rankings (9/15/2024)
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports