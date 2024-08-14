Top 2025 Virginia high school football recruits: Ari Watford leads the way
Lawrence Taylor, Bruce Smith, Michael Vick, Rhonde and Tiki Barber.
Before these athletes were household names, they were kids growing up in Virginia.
With the 2024 Virginia high school football season kicking off later this month, now is a good time to point out some key players to watch this year who might be the next NFL stars to hail from the Old Dominion State.
Here is a look at the top 2025 Virginia high school football recruits in order of their state ranking:
Virginia's Top 10 Class of 2025 high school football prospects
1. Ari Watford - Edge
- High school: Maury
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 220 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (94)
- National ranking: 55
- Position ranking: 6
- College: Committed to Clemson
2. Shamari Earls - Cornerback
- High school: Thomas Dale
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 180 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (93)
- National ranking: 67
- Position ranking: 8
- College: Committed to Georgia
3. Jaylen Gilchrist - Interior offensive line
- High school: Salem
- Height: 6'4.5"
- Weight: 295 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (93)
- National ranking: 91
- Position ranking: 3
- College: Committed to Maryland
4. Messiah Delhomme - Safety
- High school: Warwick
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 196 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (92)
- National ranking: 115
- Position ranking: 11
- College: Committed to Maryland
5. Micah Matthews - Athlete
- High school: Turner Ashby
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 205 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (92)
- National ranking: 117
- Position ranking: 4
- College: Committed to Virginia Tech
6. Matthew Outten - Athlete
- High school: I.C. Norcom
- Height: 6'0"
- Weight: 200 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (92)
- National ranking: 139
- Position ranking: 200
- College: Committed to Virginia Tech
7. Gideon Davidson - Running back
- High school: Liberty Christian Academy
- Height: 6'0"
- Weight: 193 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
- National ranking: 186
- Position ranking: 10
- College: Committed to Clemson
8. Jahmari DeLoatch - Cornerback
- High school: Oscar Smith
- Height: 5'10"
- Weight: 160 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (90)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 29
- College: Committed to Cincinnati
9. Caleb Williams - Defensive line
- High school: Matoaca
- Height: 6'5.5"
- Weight: 250 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (90)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 32
- College: Committed to South Carolina
10. Kendall Daniels Jr. - Safety
- High school: Maury
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 190 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (90)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 25
- College: Committed to South Carolina
