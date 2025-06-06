Top 2027 West Virginia linebacker transferring to 7-time FHSAA state champion Cocoa (Florida)
The mythical 'High School Transfer Portal' is in full swing all around the country and teams in the Sunshine State are seeing plenty of new faces pop up in new places.
On Friday, one of West Virginia's top inside linebackers from the 2024 season announced that he would be leaving his school to head down to the state of Florida.
Kyree Brooks, a 2027 linebacker, announced on X that he will be transferring from Jefferson (West Virginia) to 7-time FHSAA state champion Cocoa. The Tigers won the 2024 Class 2A state championship in a 38-27 win over Gadsden County.
'I will be transferring to Cocoa to finish my high school career. Go tigers!!'
Last season for the 8-4 Cougars, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Brooks notched 145 total tackles, 10 sacks and intercepted five passes.
Jefferson lost in the WVSSAC's AAAA quarterfinals to Hurricane, 57-31, in 2024.
Cocoa has won three straight state championships from 2022-24 and looks to make it four this upcoming fall.
2025 COCOA TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Bradford (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Merritt Island
Aug. 29: vs. Mainland
Sep. 5: at Vero Beach
Sep. 12: at Heritage
Sep. 19: vs. Eau Gallie
Oct. 3: at Miami Norland
Oct. 10: vs. Apopka
Oct. 17: vs. The Villages
Oct. 24: at Astronaut
Oct. 31: at Rockledge
