3 takeaways from Cocoa's victory over Gadsden County for the 2A state crown
MIAMI, FLORIDA- Every football program dreams of notching a 3-peat when it comes to a state championship.
On Thursday afternoon, Cocoa made what some teams throughout the Sunshine State a full blown reality.
Needing a strong second half effort, the Tigers were able to edge out a feisty Gadsden County bunch, 38-27, at Florida International's Pitbull Stadium in front of 1,371 fans. Florida State signee Jayvan Boggs (112 yards receiving) was chasing history in attempting to surpass the state record for yards in a single season, but fell short in the win.
High School On SI was on hand for the state championship clash and give you three takeaways from the contest.
1. Gadsden County made Cocoa earn it for the 3-peat
Up against a very formidable Gadsden County crew, which some thought might be an easy walk through Pitbull Stadium, became an all-out battle for 4 quarters. Many would've expected the game to come down to the dynamic duo of Brady Hart (Texas A&M signee) and Jayvan Boggs (Florida State signee), but it would be Latrison Lane (76 yards, two touchdowns) saving the day. The running back came up in a huge way, helping lead the Tigers' second-half offensive charge en route to the program's coveted 3-peat they've been working towards all season long. Lane's touchdown plus some big runs in the fourth quarter helped fuel Cocoa's last score, a 2-yard Hart run. Gadsden County made Cocoa earn it and in the final quarter is where the difference was.
2. The Jaguars made no bones about running the ball
If you looked at the offensive front of Gadsden County's, you'd probably want to run the ball exclusively, too. Behind the 1-2 punch of running backs Kemarrion Battles (97 yards) and Tristen Davis (52 yards), the Jaguars tried pounding the Tigers into submission throughout the game. Finding the big play was the problem the entire afternoon for Russell Ellington's bunch as they could never get over the top or make an explosive in the ground-and-pound approach to the contest. Despite playing the 3 yards and a cloud of dust kinda game, Ellington started to put the ball in the air against Cocoa's talented defense did find promise, but was a bridge too far in the end.
3. What a 2024 season Hart-to-Boggs really was for Cocoa
Now Florida high school football fans have been treated to the likes of Jeremiah Smith, Brandon Innis, Malachi Toney and a host of others, but this duo of Hart-to-Boggs had themselves a season to remember when it comes to the connection the pair have. Though Hart finished the game completing 20-of-28 passes for 245 yards and one touchdown, leading Cocoa to two state championships is certainly an accomplishment to relish in. Question for Tigers' fan is who will be the next great under center for Cocoa?
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi