West Virginia high school football scores: Live updates, live streams (11/22/2024)
There's nothing like high school football on a Friday night in West Virginia.
And with the playoffs in full force, the action is all the more intense and exciting.
Follow all the action on our West Virginia High School Football Scoreboard every game day.
High School on SI will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your very favorite teams.
Here's a series of links to follow all of the high school football action this weekend:
STATEWIDE WEST VIRGINIA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of West Virginia high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
CLASS A
CLASS AA
CLASS AAA
CLASS AAAA
Follow SBLive West Virginia throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mitch Stephens | mitch@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi