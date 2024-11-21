West Virginia (WVSSAC) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, first-round matchups, game times
After plenty of drama and deliberation, the 2024 West Virginia high school football playoffs will kick off this week following a ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia.
West Virginia high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the West Virginia high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus first-round matchups:
Class A
First-round matchups
(1) Tug Valley vs. (16) Tolsia
1:30 p.m. Saturday
(8) Petersburg vs. (9) River View
1:30 p.m. Saturday
(4) Cameron vs. (13) Valley
7:00 p.m. Friday
(5) Doddridge County vs. (12) Wirt County
1:30 p.m. Saturday
(2) Tucker County vs. (15) East Hardy
7:00 p.m. Friday
(7) Pendleton County vs. (10) Meadow Bridge
7:00 p.m. Friday
(3) Wahama vs. (14) Madonna
1:30 p.m. Saturday
(6) Sherman vs. (11) Tyler
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 WVSSAC Class A high school football bracket
Class AA
First-round matchups
(1) Frankfort vs. (16) Westside
1:30 p.m. Saturday
(9) Bluefield vs. (8) South Harrison
7:00 p.m. Friday
(4) Williamstown vs. (13) Moorefield
7:00 p.m. Friday
(5) Wheeling Central Catholic vs. (12) Nicholas County
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Roane County vs. (15) Chapmanville Regional
1:30 p.m. Saturday
(7) Wayne vs. (10) Scott
1:30 p.m. Saturday
(3) Independence vs. (14) James Monroe
7:00 p.m. Friday
(6) Philip Barbour vs. (11) Clay County
4:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 WVSSAC Class AA high school football bracket
Class AAA
First-round matchups
(1) Princeton vs. (16) Hampshire
4:00 p.m. Saturday
(8) North Marion vs. (9) Ripley
7:00 p.m. Friday
(4) Hoover vs. (13) Elkins
1:30 p.m. Saturday
(5) Oak Hill vs. (12) Lewis County
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Fairmont Senior vs. (15) Point Pleasant
7:00 p.m. Friday
(7) Spring Valley vs. (10) East Fairmont
7:00 p.m. Friday
(3) Bridgeport vs. (14) Byrd
7:00 p.m. Friday
(6) Nitro vs. (11) Shady Spring
1:30 p.m. Saturday
2024 WVSSAC Class AAA high school football bracket
Class AAAA
First-round matchups
(1) Martinsburg vs. (16) Parkersburg
7:00 p.m. Friday
(9) Parkersburg South vs. (8) Washington
1:30 p.m. Saturday
(4) Wheeling Park vs. (13) Musselman
7:00 p.m. Friday
(5) Huntington vs. (12) University
1:30 p.m. Saturday
(2) Spring Mills vs. (15) Hedgesville
7:00 p.m. Friday
(7) Morgantown vs. (10) Woodrow Wilson
7:00 p.m. Friday
(3) Jefferson vs. (14) Cabell Midland
1:30 p.m. Saturday
(6) Hurricane vs. (11) George Washington
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 WVSSAC Class AAAA high school football bracket
—
