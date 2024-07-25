5 games to watch in the 2024 Wisconsin high school football season
We are less than a month away from the start of the 2024 Wisconsin high school football season which means it is time to start talking about which matchups stand out on the regular season slate.
Whether it's a state title rematch, a showdown between champions in different classifications, or another chapter between two heated rivals, a few games always catch your eye when looking ahead to the upcoming season.
You can pick out your own must-see games with schedules for all teams in every WIAA classification on SBLive Wisconsin, but here is a look at five games that get us excited for the 2024 Wisconsin high school football season.
1. Marquette University at Arrowhead - August 23
The season starts with a bang as defending Division 1 state champion Marquette University opens the season on the road at Arrowhead.
Arrowhead was just two points away from advancing to the third round of the playoffs last year and the Warhawks will be looking to make a statement in Week 1 when they host the best team in the state.
2. Badger at Slinger - August 30
Badger eked out a one-point victory in the Division 2 state title game last year and the reigning champs will face an early season test at the end of August when they hit the road to take on a Slinger squad looking to advance further than the third round of the playoffs in 2024.
3. Muskego vs. Mukwonago - September 13
Muskego and Mukwonago were two of the top-ranked teams in the state all last season, but both squads fizzled out at the end of the year.
Mukwonago was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, and Muskego was a No. 1 seed that was upset in the third round.
This is a rivalry game and both teams will be coming in with chips on their shoulders, so this should be a fun one to watch.
4. Baraboo at Reedsburg - October 4
Baraboo won six games last season. Reedsburg lost all its games except one. So why are we talking about a Division 3 contest between a pair of teams that combined to win seven games in 2023?
Because these two schools have been going at it since 1900, which makes this the oldest football rivalry in the state.
October's meeting between these two schools will mark their 137th football game against each other.
Baraboo shut out Reedsburg 24-0 a season ago, but these two teams are all tied up at 65-65-6 after their first 136 meetings.
5. Marquette University vs. Hamilton - October 11
The reigning champion from the state's highest classification faces a No. 1 seed from a year ago when Marquette University hosts Hamilton in the penultimate game of the regular season.
With this game just two weeks before the playoffs, it could have major implications on postseason seeding.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports