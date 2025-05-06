Catholic Memorial High School girls soccer team making inspired crusade for state championship
The Catholic Memorial High School girls soccer program is widely regarded as one of the best in state history.
With a staggering 11 WIAA state championships to their credit and last one coming in 2019, the Crusaders appear poised and ready for another strong, inspirational postseason run as the end of the regular season quickly approaches.
Memorial captured an unprecedented Wisconsin-record six consecutive state championships (2012-2017) under the tutelage of former leader and Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association 2024 Hall of Famer John Burke, the winningest coach in state history (540-59-45 overall record). Burke guided the Crusaders to 14 championships overall, including 11 WIAA titles and three Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association (WISAA) titles.
Memorial currently remains ranked No. 1 in the latest WSCA Division 3 state poll. The Crusaders are in sole possession of second place in the highly contested Classic 8 Conference standings with a 3-1 record and 9-1 overall.
The team's only setback of the season came at the hands of three-time defending WIAA Division 1 state champion and top-ranked Muskego (a 1-0 home-field loss April 29).
The Crusaders have advanced to the prestigious state tournament 16 times in WIAA annals, falling to Plymouth 2-1 in the state finals to conclude its memorable run in 2024.
High-powered Memorial has combined to outscore the opposition by an impressive 33-5 margin this season, including five shutouts (versus Lake Country Lutheran, Waukesha West, Wauwatosa East, Waukesha South, and Waupun).
Memorial head coach Andreas Davi's battle-tested squad has been led by a talented group of veterans including junior forward/midfielder Margaret Sisk, senior midfielder Julia Rothermel, senior forward/midfielder Addy Fura, senior midfielder Lucia Brown, senior defender Annika Tarwacki, junior forward Lilli Bilicki, and sophomore midfielder Claire Weber.
With the determined team's focus clearly set on erasing the memory of last year's loss in the state finals, the Crusaders could very well rise to the occasion and add another gold ball to their illustrious trophy case in late June.
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com