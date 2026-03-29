Final 2025-26 Top 25 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball State Rankings

With the long, exciting 2025-26 season completed and five WIAA state champions fittingly crowned, it's time to take a look at High School on SI Wisconsin's final Top 25 state boys basketball rankings.

Wisconsin Lutheran, the two-time defending WIAA Division 1 champion, finished in the top spot for a 12th consecutive week with a 30-0 overall record. The Vikings capped the statement-making season with a dominant victory over third-seeded and No. 5-ranked Madison Memorial (57-37) in the state finals at the University of Wisconsin's Kohl Center on March 21.

Wisconsin Lutheran has a 40-game winning streak dating back to last season with its last loss coming on the road to West Allis Central (78-70) on Feb. 11, 2025.

The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 264-36 overall record.

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Previous ranking: 1

Final Game: Def. third-seeded and No. 5-ranked Madison Memorial 57-37 in WIAA Division 1 state championship game on March 21.

Previous ranking: 4

Final Game: Def. fourth-seeded Cambridge 62-54 in WIAA Division 4 state championship game on March 21.

Previous ranking: 15

Final Game: Def. top-seeded and No. 3-ranked Seymour 61-41 in WIAA Division 3 state championship game on March 21.

Previous ranking: 14

Final Game: Def. top-seeded and No. 6-ranked Slinger 77-46 in WIAA Division 2 state championship game on March 21.

Previous ranking: 21

Final Game: Def. third-seeded Southwestern 56-48 in WIAA Division 5 state championship game on March 21.

Previous ranking: 5

Final Game: Lost to top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Wisconsin Lutheran 57-37 in WIAA Division 1 state championship game on March 21.

Previous ranking: 2

Final Game: Lost to top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Wisconsin Lutheran 68-61 in WIAA Division 1 state semifinals on March 20.

Previous ranking: 3

Final Game: Lost to third-seeded and No. 15-ranked Racine St. Catherine's 61-41 in WIAA Division 3 state championship game on March 21.

Previous ranking: 6

Final Game: Lost to third-seed and No. 14-ranked Whitefish Bay 77-46 in WIAA Division 2 state championship game on March 21.

Previous ranking: 7

Final Game: Lost to third-seeded and No. 5-ranked Madison Memorial 75-62 in WIAA Division 1 state semifinals on March 20.

Previous ranking: 8

Final Game: Lost to third-seeded and No. 15-ranked Racine St. Catherine's 72-66 in WIAA Division 3 state semifinals on March 20.

Previous ranking: 10

Final Game: Lost to top-seeded and No. 6-ranked Slinger 62-33 in WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals on March 12.

Previous ranking: 11

Final Game: Lost to second-seeded and No. 6-ranked Seymour 56-49 in WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals on March 12

Previous ranking: 13

Final Game: lost to third-seeded Verona 85-76 in WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals on March 12.

Previous ranking: 9

Final Game: Lost to second-seeded and No. 19-ranked Bonduel 73-62 in WIAA Divison 4 sectional semifinals on March 12.

Previous ranking: 12

Final Game: Lost to third-seeded and No. 14-ranked Whitefish Bay 64-58 in WIAA Division 2 state semifinals on March 20.

Previous ranking: 18

Final Game: Lost to second-seeded and No. 3-ranked Appleton North 58-53 in WIAA Division 1 sectional finals on March 14.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Final Game: Lost to second-seeded and No. 12-ranked West Salem 50-48 in WIAA Division 2 regional championship game on March 7.

Previous ranking: 20

Final Game: Lost to second-seeded Cambridge 58-56 in WIAA Division 4 sectional championship game on March 14.

Previous ranking: 17

Final Game: Lost to top-seeded and No. 6-ranked Slinger 83-52 in WIAA Division 2 state semifinals on March 20.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Final Game: Lost to No. 10-seeded Muskego 74-65 in WIAA Division 1 regional championship game on March 7.

Previous ranking: 16

Final Game: Los to top-seeded and No. 17-ranked McFarland 86-60 in WIAA Division 2 sectional championship game on March 14.

Previous ranking: 23

Final Game: Lost to third-seeded and No. 15-ranked Racine St. Catherine's 65-62 in WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals on March 12.

Previous ranking: 24

Final Game: Lost to third-seeded and No. 14-ranked Whitefish Bay 60-40 in WIAA Division 2 sectional championship game on March 14.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Final Game: Lost to top-seeded and No. 7-ranked De Pere 97-74 in WIAA Division 1 sectional championship game on March 14.

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-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com