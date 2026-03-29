Final 2025-26 Top 25 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball State Rankings
With the long, exciting 2025-26 season completed and five WIAA state champions fittingly crowned, it's time to take a look at High School on SI Wisconsin's final Top 25 state boys basketball rankings.
Wisconsin Lutheran, the two-time defending WIAA Division 1 champion, finished in the top spot for a 12th consecutive week with a 30-0 overall record. The Vikings capped the statement-making season with a dominant victory over third-seeded and No. 5-ranked Madison Memorial (57-37) in the state finals at the University of Wisconsin's Kohl Center on March 21.
Wisconsin Lutheran has a 40-game winning streak dating back to last season with its last loss coming on the road to West Allis Central (78-70) on Feb. 11, 2025.
The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 264-36 overall record.
1. Wisconsin Lutheran (30-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Final Game: Def. third-seeded and No. 5-ranked Madison Memorial 57-37 in WIAA Division 1 state championship game on March 21.
2. Milwaukee Juneau (28-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Final Game: Def. fourth-seeded Cambridge 62-54 in WIAA Division 4 state championship game on March 21.
3. Racine St. Catherine's (25-4)
Previous ranking: 15
Final Game: Def. top-seeded and No. 3-ranked Seymour 61-41 in WIAA Division 3 state championship game on March 21.
4. Whitefish Bay (24-6)
Previous ranking: 14
Final Game: Def. top-seeded and No. 6-ranked Slinger 77-46 in WIAA Division 2 state championship game on March 21.
5. Reedsville (28-3)
Previous ranking: 21
Final Game: Def. third-seeded Southwestern 56-48 in WIAA Division 5 state championship game on March 21.
6. Madison Memorial (27-3)
Previous ranking: 5
Final Game: Lost to top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Wisconsin Lutheran 57-37 in WIAA Division 1 state championship game on March 21.
7. Appleton North (24-5)
Previous ranking: 2
Final Game: Lost to top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Wisconsin Lutheran 68-61 in WIAA Division 1 state semifinals on March 20.
8. Seymour (28-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Final Game: Lost to third-seeded and No. 15-ranked Racine St. Catherine's 61-41 in WIAA Division 3 state championship game on March 21.
9. Slinger (25-5)
Previous ranking: 6
Final Game: Lost to third-seed and No. 14-ranked Whitefish Bay 77-46 in WIAA Division 2 state championship game on March 21.
10. De Pere (25-4)
Previous ranking: 7
Final Game: Lost to third-seeded and No. 5-ranked Madison Memorial 75-62 in WIAA Division 1 state semifinals on March 20.
11. Lake Mills (26-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Final Game: Lost to third-seeded and No. 15-ranked Racine St. Catherine's 72-66 in WIAA Division 3 state semifinals on March 20.
12. Port Washington (25-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Final Game: Lost to top-seeded and No. 6-ranked Slinger 62-33 in WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals on March 12.
13. Freedom (25-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Final Game: Lost to second-seeded and No. 6-ranked Seymour 56-49 in WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals on March 12
14. Beloit Memorial (24-3)
Previous ranking: 13
Final Game: lost to third-seeded Verona 85-76 in WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals on March 12.
15. Kewaunee (26-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Final Game: Lost to second-seeded and No. 19-ranked Bonduel 73-62 in WIAA Divison 4 sectional semifinals on March 12.
16. West Salem (24-5)
Previous ranking: 12
Final Game: Lost to third-seeded and No. 14-ranked Whitefish Bay 64-58 in WIAA Division 2 state semifinals on March 20.
17. Kaukauna (24-4)
Previous ranking: 18
Final Game: Lost to second-seeded and No. 3-ranked Appleton North 58-53 in WIAA Division 1 sectional finals on March 14.
18. Onalaska (21-4)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Final Game: Lost to second-seeded and No. 12-ranked West Salem 50-48 in WIAA Division 2 regional championship game on March 7.
19. Lomira (26-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Final Game: Lost to second-seeded Cambridge 58-56 in WIAA Division 4 sectional championship game on March 14.
20. McFarland (23-6)
Previous ranking: 17
Final Game: Lost to top-seeded and No. 6-ranked Slinger 83-52 in WIAA Division 2 state semifinals on March 20.
21. West Allis Central (23-3)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Final Game: Lost to No. 10-seeded Muskego 74-65 in WIAA Division 1 regional championship game on March 7.
22. New Berlin West (24-4)
Previous ranking: 16
Final Game: Los to top-seeded and No. 17-ranked McFarland 86-60 in WIAA Division 2 sectional championship game on March 14.
23. Racine Lutheran (23-4)
Previous ranking: 23
Final Game: Lost to third-seeded and No. 15-ranked Racine St. Catherine's 65-62 in WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals on March 12.
24. Waterford (24-4)
Previous ranking: 24
Final Game: Lost to third-seeded and No. 14-ranked Whitefish Bay 60-40 in WIAA Division 2 sectional championship game on March 14.
25. Brookfield East (22-6)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Final Game: Lost to top-seeded and No. 7-ranked De Pere 97-74 in WIAA Division 1 sectional championship game on March 14.
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-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com
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Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.