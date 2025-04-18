High School

Former Brookfield Central high school football star scheduled to make high-profile appearance at NFL Draft

Wisconsin Badger alum, NFL Hall of Famer Joe Thomas to announce second-round pick in representing Cleveland Browns

Jeff Hagenau

Oct 15, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas (73) during a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Joe Thomas has experienced quite a journey since his days as a hungry, young football player for Brookfield Central High School.

That memorable, history-making path included four years as a star collegiate offensive tackle for the Wisconsin Badgers (2003-2006), a highly-touted 11-year career with the National Football League's Cleveland Browns (2007-2017), and fittingly followed with a career-crowning enshrinement in Canton, Ohio's Pro Football Hall of Fame (2023).

Aug 5, 2023; Canton, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns former offensive tackle Joe Thomas poses with his bust during the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thomas, 40, is scheduled to make a high-profile appearance at next week's 2025 NFL Draft to be held in Green Bay, Wis., (home of the Green Bay Packers) on April 24-26.

The native of Brookfield, Wis., will be venturing to Titletown and taking the stage to announce the second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns on Friday, April 25.

The Browns have five picks in the draft, including the highly anticipated No. 33 selection to begin the second round.

The imposing 6-foot-6 Thomas was selected third overall in the 2007 NFL Draft.

JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

