Former Brookfield Central high school football star scheduled to make high-profile appearance at NFL Draft
Joe Thomas has experienced quite a journey since his days as a hungry, young football player for Brookfield Central High School.
That memorable, history-making path included four years as a star collegiate offensive tackle for the Wisconsin Badgers (2003-2006), a highly-touted 11-year career with the National Football League's Cleveland Browns (2007-2017), and fittingly followed with a career-crowning enshrinement in Canton, Ohio's Pro Football Hall of Fame (2023).
Thomas, 40, is scheduled to make a high-profile appearance at next week's 2025 NFL Draft to be held in Green Bay, Wis., (home of the Green Bay Packers) on April 24-26.
The native of Brookfield, Wis., will be venturing to Titletown and taking the stage to announce the second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns on Friday, April 25.
The Browns have five picks in the draft, including the highly anticipated No. 33 selection to begin the second round.
The imposing 6-foot-6 Thomas was selected third overall in the 2007 NFL Draft.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com