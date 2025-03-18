Former Wisconsin high school boys basketball players starting in March Madness 2025
The 2025 Men’s NCAA Tournament field is set, and among the 68 teams eying the championship, a group of 20 players who played Wisconsin high school boys basketball will take the spotlight; 11 of them being standout players for their squads this season.
Here’s a look at the top Wisconsin high school basketball alumni to watch in this year’s March Madness:
Kon Knueppel (Duke)
High School: Wisconsin Lutheran
Kon Knueppel has quickly emerged as one of the top freshmen in the nation. Averaging 14.4 points and 4 rebounds, Knueppel was named the ACC Tournament MVP and earned second-team All-Conference honors. The Blue Devils, a favorite in the East Region, are counting on him to help lead the charge, alongside the return of Cooper Flagg from injury.
David Joplin (Marquette)
High School: Brookfield Central
David Joplin, who is averaging 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, enters the tournament as a third-team All-Big East selection. With Marquette holding a No. 7 seed in the South Region, Joplin will be key to the Golden Eagles’ tournament hopes.
Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State)
High School: Pewaukee
Milan Momcilovic has been a dominant force for Iowa State, especially from beyond the arc, where he’s shooting 40.6%. Averaging 11.3 points per game, Momcilovic is on a hot streak, having scored double digits in eight of his last nine games. Iowa State, a No. 3 seed in the South Region, will look to him to keep up the momentum.
Jaeden Zackery (Clemson)
High School: Wisconsin Lutheran
Jaeden Zackery has been an all-around contributor for Clemson, averaging 11.3 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. As the Tigers enter the tournament as a No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region, Zackery’s defense and scoring will be crucial to their success.
Tyrese Hunter (Memphis)
High School: Racine St. Catherine's
Tyrese Hunter, now with his third program, is averaging 13.7 points and 3.6 assists per game for Memphis. However, his availability for the tournament is in question due to an injury sustained in the American Athletic Conference Tournament. Memphis, the No. 5 seed in the West Region, hopes to have Hunter back in time for their tournament run.
Seth Trimble (North Carolina)
High School: Menomonee Falls
Seth Trimble has had his best season yet for North Carolina, averaging 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. With the Tar Heels as a No. 11 seed in the South Region, Trimble will be crucial in helping North Carolina advance through a tough bracket.
Max Klesmit (Wisconsin)
High School: Neenah
Max Klesmit has been a steady presence for Wisconsin, averaging 9.3 points and 2.7 assists per game. Despite an injury late in the regular season, Klesmit returned to help the Badgers make a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament. Wisconsin, a No. 3 seed in the East Region, will rely on his experience in the tournament.
Kobe Johnson (UCLA)
High School: Nicolet
Known for his defense and rebounding, Kobe Johnson is averaging 8.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game for UCLA. As a member of the Bruins, who hold the No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region, Johnson’s gritty play will help anchor the team in the tournament.
Tre White (Illinois)
High School: Milwaukee Washington
Now with Illinois, Tre White has been a versatile contributor, averaging 10.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The sophomore, who previously played at USC and Louisville, will be a key player as the Illini make their tournament push.
Jacob Ognacevic (Lipscomb)
High School: Sheboygan Lutheran
Jacob Ognacevic has bounced back after missing last season due to injury, earning Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Year honors. Averaging 20.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, Ognacevic will lead Lipscomb as they look to make a run in the tournament.
Desmond Polk (SIU-Edwardsville)
High School: New Berlin West
Desmond Polk has been a steady presence for SIU-Edwardsville, starting all 33 games this season and averaging 6.2 points per game. The senior’s leadership will be key as the Ohio Valley Conference champions make their first NCAA Tournament appearance.
-- Sam Heyn | samuelheyn@gmail.com | @sam_heyn