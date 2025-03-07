High-Powered Pewaukee Girls Basketball Team Living Up To Reputation As Wisconsin's Best
The Pewaukee High School girls basketball team is living up to it's reputation as one of the elite programs in the state.
Pewaukee, the No. 1-ranked team in Wisconsin (WIAA) Division 1, defeated fourth-seeded Brookfield East, 63-44, in a sectional semifinal game at Waukesha South on Thursday night to improve to 25-2 overall.
The high-octane top-seeded Pirates advanced to face second-seeded and third-ranked Kimberly, 26-1, in a sectional championship showdown at Hartford Union High School on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Kimberly's only loss of the season came at the hands of Pewaukee (82-67) on Feb. 1.
Pewaukee, which captured the D2 state title last year before moving up a division for the 2024-25 season, has won 13 consecutive games dating back to Jan. 13 (a stinging 68-65 non-conference road loss to defending D1 champion and No. 2-ranked Arrowhead).
The Woodland Conference West champion Pirates, who claimed the league title with an unblemished 12-0 record, have scored 80 or more points in 10 games this year. Pewaukee has a combined record of 54-3 overall over the course of the last two seasons.
It has been a challenging road for the Pirates, who were forced to deal with the adversity of losing 5-foot-9 junior guard/forward Giselle Janowski, a University of Wisconsin recruit who was averaging a team-high 19.9 points per game early on, to a season-ending knee injury after eight games.
Pewaukee is led by the talented, battle-tested veteran trio of 5-9 senior guard/forward Amy Terrian (14.6 ppg.), 5-9 senior guard and Truman State University recruit Kennedy Retherford (13.4), and 5-9 senior guard/forward Anna Terrian (11.6 ppg.). The Pirates are now an eye-popping 108-9 overall (.923) since the Terrian sisters, both Michigan State University recruits, became the center-piece of the program in 2021.
