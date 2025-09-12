Madison Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12-13, 2025
There are 48 games schedules across the Madison metro area between Friday, September 12 and Saturday, September 13, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Madison Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The two ranked matchups consist of No. 2 Waunakee going to Sun Prairie West as well as No.14 Darlington going to Southwestern.
Madison High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 46 games scheduled across the Madison metro area on Friday, September 12. You can follow every game on our Madison Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Highland vs Wisconsin Heights, 7:00 PM
Iowa-Grant vs Pecatonica, 7:00 PM
New Lisbon vs Cashton, 7:00 PM
Columbus vs Horicon, 7:00 PM
Necedah vs Hillsboro, 7:00 PM
Royall vs Brookwood, 7:00 PM
Riverdale vs Wauzeka-Steuben, 7:00 PM
Wisconsin Dells vs Ripon, 7:00 PM
New Glarus / Monticello vs Richland Center, 7:00 PM
Whitewater vs McFarland, 7:00 PM
Wautoma vs Nekoosa, 7:00 PM
Randolph vs Cambria-Friesland, 7:00 PM
Marshall vs Markesan, 7:00 PM
Prairie du Chien vs River Valley, 7:00 PM
Waterloo vs Poynette, 7:00 PM
River Ridge vs Potosi, 7:00 PM
Port Washington vs Portage, 7:00 PM
Parkview vs Westfield Area, 7:00 PM
West vs Parker, 7:00 PM
Verona vs Madison Memorial, 7:00 PM
Clinton vs Turner, 7:00 PM
Pardeeville vs Fall River/Rio Co-op, 7:00 PM
McFarland vs Evansville, 7:00 PM
Waunakee vs Sun Prairie West, 7:00 PM
Sun Prairie East vs Fort Atkinson, 7:00 PM
Kettle Moraine Lutheran vs Edgewood, 7:00 PM
Monroe vs Edgerton, 7:00 PM
Berlin vs Mauston, 7:00 PM
Fennimore vs Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg Co-op, 7:00 PM
Milton vs Oregon, 7:00 PM
Big Foot vs Lodi, 7:00 PM
Reedsburg vs Onalaska, 7:00 PM
Beaver Dam vs Sauk Prairie, 7:00 PM
Brodhead / Juda vs Dodgeville, 7:00 PM
Lancaster vs Platteville, 7:00 PM
Ithaca vs Bangor, 7:00 PM
Delavan-Darien vs Whitewater, 7:00 PM
DeForest vs Monona Grove, 7:00 PM
Beloit Memorial vs Badger, 7:00 PM
Lake Mills vs Belleville, 7:00 PM
Deerfield vs Cambridge, 7:00 PM
Baraboo vs La Crosse Central, 7:00 PM
Darlington vs Southwestern, 7:00 PM
Cuba City vs Mineral Point, 7:00 PM
Craig vs Middleton, 7:00 PM
Kewaskum vs Stoughton, 7:00 PM
Madison High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Madison metro area on Saturday, September 13. You can follow every game on our Madison Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
East vs La Follette, 12:00 PM
Boscobel vs Warren, 7:00 PM
