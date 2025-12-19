Top 25 Wisconsin Boys Basketball High School State Rankings - Dec. 19, 2025
With the exciting 2025-26 season in full swing, it's time to take another look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state boys basketball rankings.
Wisconsin Lutheran, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, remains in control of the top spot for a second consecutive week. The Vikings defeated New Berlin West (69-20) and Waukesha South (92-71) to improve their record to 5-0 overall.
With several upsets and a wide range of unbeaten teams early on in the season, there has been a shuffling in this week's rankings to reflect that impact.
Seventeen high-powered teams in the top 25 currently remain undefeated.
1. Wisconsin Lutheran (5-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to four games with victories over No. 23 New Berlin West (69-20) and Waukesha South (92-71).
Next up: vs. Germantown (Dec. 20)
2. De Pere (3-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to three games with victories over Green Bay Southwest (83-39) and No. 15 Sheboygan North (86-65).
Next up: vs. No. 6 Bay Port (Dec. 19)
3. Arrowhead (5-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to five games with victories over Waukesha West (83-57) and Greenfield (96-70).
Next up: at Oconomowoc (Dec. 19)
4. Brookfield East (6-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to six games with victories over No. 22 Menomonee Falls (94-78) and Hamilton (85-66)
Next up: at Germantown (Dec. 19)
5. Kaukauna (5-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to five games with victories over Fond du Lac (59-42), Ashwaubenon (88-48), and Appleton North (60-59).
Next up: at No. 11 Middleton (Dec. 20)
6. Bay Port (6-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to six games with victories over Ashwaubenon (68-55) and Green Bay Southwest (93-59)
Next up: at No. 2 De Pere (Dec. 19)
7. West Allis Central (5-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to five games with victories over South Milwaukee (89-36) and Whitnall (93-66)
Next up: vs. Lakeside Lutheran (Dec. 27)
8. Verona (5-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to five games with victories over Sun Prairie West (83-53) and Madison East (82-38).
Next up: at Stevens Point (Dec. 22)
9. Waunakee (4-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to four games with victories over Beaver Dam (56-54) and Eau Claire Memorial (83-46)
Next up: vs. Wauwatosa East (Dec. 20)
10. West De Pere (4-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to four games with victories over Pulaski (71-38) and Notre Dame Academy (66-65)
Next up: at Sheboygan North (Dec. 22)
11. Middleton (5-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Recent games: Extended its early-season winning steak to five games with victories over Sun Prairie East (90-51) and Madison La Follette (74-61)
Next up: vs. No. 5 Kaukauna (Dec. 20)
12. Seymour (5-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to five games with victories over No. 11 Kimberly (77-64), New London (63-44) and Green Bay West (80-30)
Next up: at Ashwaubenon (Dec. 23)
13. Oak Creek (4-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Recent games: Extended its early-season winning to four games with a victory over Oconomowoc (72-70)
Next up: at Catholic Memorial (Dec. 19)
14. Greendale (6-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to six games with victories over Pius XI (69-62), West Allis Hale (76-64), and Waukesha North (79-57)
Next up: vs. Whitnall (Dec. 19)
15. Freedom (6-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to six games with victories over Lake Mills (73-55) and Clintonville (106-43)
Next up: vs, Stoughton (Dec. 20)
16. Aquinas (3-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to three games with victories over Sparta (73-37) and La Crescent-Hokah (77-44).
Next up: vs. No. 17 Onalaska (Dec. 20)
17. Onalaska (4-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to four games with victories over La Crosse Logan (89-56), Medford (86-46), and DeForest (72-42).
Next up: at No. 16 Aquinas (Dec. 20)
18. Kettle Moraine (5-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Recent games: Split in its two games, defeating Mukwonago (48-44) and losing to Waukesha South (62-53)
Next up: at Waukesha West (Dec. 19)
19. Homestead (4-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Recent games: Went 2-1 including a loss to Nicolet (100-96) and victories over Hortonville (70-68) and Grafton (89-46)
Next up: vs. No. 25 Slinger (Dec. 19)
20. Wauwatosa West (5-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to four games with victories over Wauwatosa East (74-63) and Catholic Memorial (73-62)
Next up: vs. Brookfield Central (Dec. 19)
21. Neenah (4-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to four games with victories over Appleton West (89-36) and Oshkosh North (51-47)
Next up: vs. Oshkosh West (Dec. 19)
22. Appleton North (4-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Recent games: Went 2-1 with victories over Oshkosh West (65-61), loss to No. 8 Kaukauna (60-59), and victory over No. 11 Kimberly (65-44)
Next up: vs. Oregon (Dec. 19)
23. Sheboygan North (3-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Recent games: Split its games with a victory over Manitowoc Lincoln (69-54) and loss to No. 3 De Pere (86-65)
Next up: at Sheboygan South (Dec. 20)
24. New Berlin West (4-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Recent games: Split its games with a loss to No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran (69-20) and a victory over Pewaukee (80-74)
Next up: vs. Whitnall (Dec. 22)
25. Slinger (4-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Recent games: Earned victories over Hartford (73-55) and Whitefish Bay (56-55)
Next up: at No. 19 Homestead (Dec. 19)