Top 25 Wisconsin Boys Basketball High School State Rankings - Dec. 19, 2025

Defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Wisconsin Lutheran maintains its hold on top spot for second consecutive week following victories over New Berlin West and Waukesha South to improve to 5-0 overall

Wisconsin Lutheran's Kager Knueppel (1) drives in for a layup during the game against Slinger at Wisconsin Lutheran High School, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Dec. 9, 2025.
With the exciting 2025-26 season in full swing, it's time to take another look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state boys basketball rankings.

Wisconsin Lutheran, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, remains in control of the top spot for a second consecutive week. The Vikings defeated New Berlin West (69-20) and Waukesha South (92-71) to improve their record to 5-0 overall.

With several upsets and a wide range of unbeaten teams early on in the season, there has been a shuffling in this week's rankings to reflect that impact.

Seventeen high-powered teams in the top 25 currently remain undefeated.

1. Wisconsin Lutheran (5-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to four games with victories over No. 23 New Berlin West (69-20) and Waukesha South (92-71).

Next up: vs. Germantown (Dec. 20)

2. De Pere (3-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to three games with victories over Green Bay Southwest (83-39) and No. 15 Sheboygan North (86-65).

Next up: vs. No. 6 Bay Port (Dec. 19)

3. Arrowhead (5-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to five games with victories over Waukesha West (83-57) and Greenfield (96-70).

Next up: at Oconomowoc (Dec. 19)

4. Brookfield East (6-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to six games with victories over No. 22 Menomonee Falls (94-78) and Hamilton (85-66)

Next up: at Germantown (Dec. 19)

5. Kaukauna (5-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to five games with victories over Fond du Lac (59-42), Ashwaubenon (88-48), and Appleton North (60-59).

Next up: at No. 11 Middleton (Dec. 20)

6. Bay Port (6-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to six games with victories over Ashwaubenon (68-55) and Green Bay Southwest (93-59)

Next up: at No. 2 De Pere (Dec. 19)

7. West Allis Central (5-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to five games with victories over South Milwaukee (89-36) and Whitnall (93-66)

Next up: vs. Lakeside Lutheran (Dec. 27)

8. Verona (5-0)

Previous ranking: 12

Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to five games with victories over Sun Prairie West (83-53) and Madison East (82-38).

Next up: at Stevens Point (Dec. 22)

9. Waunakee (4-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to four games with victories over Beaver Dam (56-54) and Eau Claire Memorial (83-46)

Next up: vs. Wauwatosa East (Dec. 20)

10. West De Pere (4-0)

Previous ranking: 20

Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to four games with victories over Pulaski (71-38) and Notre Dame Academy (66-65)

Next up: at Sheboygan North (Dec. 22)

11. Middleton (5-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Recent games: Extended its early-season winning steak to five games with victories over Sun Prairie East (90-51) and Madison La Follette (74-61)

Next up: vs. No. 5 Kaukauna (Dec. 20)

12. Seymour (5-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to five games with victories over No. 11 Kimberly (77-64), New London (63-44) and Green Bay West (80-30)

Next up: at Ashwaubenon (Dec. 23)

13. Oak Creek (4-0)

Previous ranking: 24

Recent games: Extended its early-season winning to four games with a victory over Oconomowoc (72-70)

Next up: at Catholic Memorial (Dec. 19)

14. Greendale (6-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to six games with victories over Pius XI (69-62), West Allis Hale (76-64), and Waukesha North (79-57)

Next up: vs. Whitnall (Dec. 19)

15. Freedom (6-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to six games with victories over Lake Mills (73-55) and Clintonville (106-43)

Next up: vs, Stoughton (Dec. 20)

16. Aquinas (3-0)

Previous ranking: 18

Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to three games with victories over Sparta (73-37) and La Crescent-Hokah (77-44).

Next up: vs. No. 17 Onalaska (Dec. 20)

17. Onalaska (4-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to four games with victories over La Crosse Logan (89-56), Medford (86-46), and DeForest (72-42).

Next up: at No. 16 Aquinas (Dec. 20)

18. Kettle Moraine (5-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Recent games: Split in its two games, defeating Mukwonago (48-44) and losing to Waukesha South (62-53)

Next up: at Waukesha West (Dec. 19)

19. Homestead (4-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Recent games: Went 2-1 including a loss to Nicolet (100-96) and victories over Hortonville (70-68) and Grafton (89-46)

Next up: vs. No. 25 Slinger (Dec. 19)

20. Wauwatosa West (5-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to four games with victories over Wauwatosa East (74-63) and Catholic Memorial (73-62)

Next up: vs. Brookfield Central (Dec. 19)

21. Neenah (4-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Recent games: Extended its early-season winning streak to four games with victories over Appleton West (89-36) and Oshkosh North (51-47)

Next up: vs. Oshkosh West (Dec. 19)

22. Appleton North (4-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Recent games: Went 2-1 with victories over Oshkosh West (65-61), loss to No. 8 Kaukauna (60-59), and victory over No. 11 Kimberly (65-44)

Next up: vs. Oregon (Dec. 19)

23. Sheboygan North (3-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Recent games: Split its games with a victory over Manitowoc Lincoln (69-54) and loss to No. 3 De Pere (86-65)

Next up: at Sheboygan South (Dec. 20)

24. New Berlin West (4-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Recent games: Split its games with a loss to No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran (69-20) and a victory over Pewaukee (80-74)

Next up: vs. Whitnall (Dec. 22)

25. Slinger (4-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Recent games: Earned victories over Hartford (73-55) and Whitefish Bay (56-55)

Next up: at No. 19 Homestead (Dec. 19)

