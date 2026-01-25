Top 25 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 25, 2026
With the exciting 2025-26 season in full swing, it's time to take the latest look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state boys basketball rankings.
Wisconsin Lutheran, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, remains in control of the top spot for a sixth consecutive week with a 15-0 overall record. The Vikings are riding the momentum of a 15-game winning streak following statement-making victories over Brookfield Central (83-58), No. 4 Greendale (73-45), and Pius XI (70-29).
With several upsets and a few select unbeaten teams remaining, there has been a shuffling in this week's rankings to reflect that impact.
The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 132-13 overall record.
1. Wisconsin Lutheran (15-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Note: The Vikings extended their winning streak to 15 games with victories over Brookfield Central (83-58), No. 4 Greendale (73-45), and Pius XI (70-29).
Next up: at New Berlin Eisenhower (Jan. 27)
2. West Allis Central (14-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Note: The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to seven games with victories over No. 9 Brookfield East (91-56), and No. 11 Arrowhead (98-70).
Next up: at Milwaukee Lutheran (Jan. 27)
3. Seymour (14-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Note: The Thunder extended their winning streak to 14 games with victories Winneconne (109-85), Xavier (79-75), and The Prairie School (85-48).
Next up: vs. New London (Jan. 27)
4. Appleton North (13-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Note: The Lightning extended their winning streak to eight games with victories over Neenah (44-26) and Appleton West (91-48).
Next up: vs. Oshkosh West (Jan. 27)
5. Onalaska (12-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Note: The Hilltoppers extended their winning streak to 12 games with victories over Tomah (77-68) and Lake Country Lutheran (70-53).
Next up: vs. La Crosse Logan (Jan. 27)
6. Slinger (12-3)
Previous ranking: 13
Note: The Owls extended their winning streak to five games with victories over Benilde-St. Margaret's (75-39) and No. 5 Freedom (58-38).
Next up: at Cedarburg (Jan. 27)
7. Brookfield East (13-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Note: The Spartans were riding the momentum of a seven-game winning streak but lost to No. 4 West Allis Central (91-56).
Next up: at Marquette (Jan. 27)
8. De Pere (13-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Note: The Redbirds extended their winning streak to five games with victories over No. 7 West De Pere (56-43), No. 15 Notre Dame Academy (71-65), and Nicolet (89-71).
Next up: vs. Green Bay Southwest (Jan. 27)
9. Marshfield (12-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Note: The Tigers extended their winning streak to five games with victories over Wausau West (55-39) and No. 2 Kaukauna (69-53).
Next up: at Merrill (Jan. 27)
10. Kaukauna (14-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Note: The Galloping Ghosts suffered a loss to No. 22 Marshfield (69-53) but rebounded with victories over Oshkosh West (67-46), Appleton East (96-68), and Oregon (62-60).
Next up: at Fond du Lac (Jan. 27)
11. Freedom (15-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Note: The Irish were riding the momentum of a 15-game winning streak but lost to No. 13 Slinger (58-38).
Next up: vs. Wrightstown (Jan. 27)
12. Madison Memorial (15-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Note: The Spartans extended their winning streak to 12 games with victories over Madison East (83-41), No. 14 Middleton (74-49), and Madison West (66-54).
Next up: at Sun Prairie West (Jan. 28)
13. Whitefish Bay (12-3)
Previous ranking: 17
Note: The Blue Dukes extended their winning streak to seven games with victories over Waukesha South (68-56), No. 21 Homestead (56-53), and No. 16 Beaver Dam (62-53).
Next up: vs. Nicolet (Jan. 27)
14. Milwaukee Juneau (14-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Pioneers extended their winning streak to 13 games with victories over Milwaukee Hamilton (88-77), Julian (78-40), and Milwaukee King (86-61).
Next up: at Milwaukee Bradley Tech (Jan. 30)
15. Arrowhead (12-4)
Previous ranking: 11
Note: The Warhawks went 1-2 in their last three games, including a loss to No. 2 West Allis Central (98-70).
Next up: vs. Mukwonago (Jan. 30)
16. D.C. Everest (12-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Note: The Evergreens extended their winning streak to nine games with victories over Wausau East (93-66) and Merrill (73-49).
Next up: vs. Eau Claire Memorial (Jan. 27)
17. Waterford (14-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Note: The Wolverines extended their winning streak to six games with victories over Wilmot (82-46), No. 15 Notre Dame Academy (69-67), and Westosha Central (61-46).
Next up: vs. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (Jan. 27)
18. Kickapoo (14-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Panthers extended their winning streak to 14 games with victories over North Crawford (85-80) and De Soto (62-52).
Next up: vs. Seneca (Jan. 29)
19. Beaver Dam (12-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Note: The Golden Beavers were riding the momentum of a 10-game winning streak but lost to No. 15 Whitefish Bay (62-53).
Next up: vs. Waunakee (Jan. 29)
20. West De Pere (10-3)
Previous ranking: 7
Note: The Phantoms went 1-2 in their last two games including a victory over Manitowoc Lincoln (65-49) followed by losses to No. 10 De Pere (56-43) and Racine Lutheran (92-62).
Next up: vs. Pulaski (Jan. 27)
21. Greendale (12-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Note: The Panthers went 1-2 in their last three games including a victory over Greenfield (74-66) followed with losses to Franklin (72-64) and No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran (73-45).
Next up: at No. 21 New Berlin West (Jan. 27)
22. Middleton (11-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Note: The Cardinals went 2-1 in their last three games including victories over Madison West (84-82) and Sun Prairie West (85-74) but a loss to No. 18 Madison Memorial (74-49).
Next up: vs. Janesville Craig (Jan. 28)
23. New Berlin West (12-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Note: The Vikings extended their winning streak to four games with victories over Marquette (69-61) and Waukesha North (77-67).
Next up: vs. No. 19 Greendale (Jan. 27)
24. Verona (12-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Note: The Wildcats extended their winning streak to three games with victories over Janesville Craig (70-51), Madison West (91-72), and Sun Prairie East (84-67).
Next up: vs. Madison La Follette (Jan. 28)
25. Kettle Moraine (12-4)
Previous ranking: 25
Note: The Lasers have won two consecutive games including victories over Westosha Central (53-46) and Muskego (63-48).
Next up: vs. Catholic Memorial (Jan. 30)
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com