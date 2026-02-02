Top 25 Wisconsin Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 2, 2026
With the long, exciting 2025-26 regular season winding down, it's time to take the latest look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state boys basketball rankings.
Wisconsin Lutheran, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, remains in control of the top spot for a seventh consecutive week with a 17-0 overall record. The Vikings are riding the momentum of a 17-game winning streak following dominant road victories over New Berlin Eisenhower (76-52) and Waukesha North (77-30).
Wisconsin Lutheran has a 27-game winning streak dating back to last season with its last loss coming on the road to West Allis Central (78-70) on Feb. 11, 2025.
With several upsets and a few select unbeaten teams remaining, there has been a shuffling in this week's rankings to reflect that impact.
The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 150-15 overall record.
1. Wisconsin Lutheran (17-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Note: The Vikings extended their winning streak to 17 games with victories over New Berlin Eisenhower (76-52) and Waukesha North (77-30).
Next up: at Homestead (Feb. 3)
2. West Allis Central (16-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Note: The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to nine games with victories over Milwaukee Lutheran (99-85) and Waukee Northwest (75-65).
Next up: vs. Shorewood (Feb. 4)
3. Seymour (16-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Note: The Thunder extended their winning streak to 16 games with victories over New London (84-56) and Green Bay West (94-55).
Next up: vs. Mosinee (Feb. 3)
4. Appleton North (15-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Note: The Lightning extended their winning streak to 10 games with victories over Oshkosh West (60-42) and No. 10 Kaukauna (63-52).
Next up: at Kimberly (Feb. 3)
5. Slinger (14-3)
Previous ranking: 6
Note: The Owls extended their winning streak to seven games with victories over Cedarburg (57-53) and Hartford (63-39).
Next up: at No. 10 Whitefish Bay (Feb. 6)
6. Onalaska (13-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Note: The Hilltoppers were riding the momentum of a 13-game winning streak but lost to Aquinas (62-59).
Next up: vs. La Crosse Central (Feb. 5)
7. De Pere (15-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Note: The Redbirds extended their winning streak to seven games with victories over Green Bay Southwest (94-31) and Sheboygan North (77-59).
Next up: vs. Ashwaubenon (Feb. 3)
8. Marshfield (14-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Note: The Tigers extended their winning streak to seven games with victories over Merrill (101-52) and Wisconsin Rapids (68-37).
Next up: vs. Holmen (Feb. 3)
9. Madison Memorial (16-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Note: The Spartans extended their winning streak to 13 games with a victory over Sun Prairie West (69-57).
Next up: vs. No. 22 Verona (Feb. 3)
10. Whitefish Bay (14-3)
Previous ranking: 13
Note: The Blue Dukes extended their winning streak to nine games with victories over Nicolet (70-53) and Grafton (84-59).
Next up: at Wauwatosa West (Feb. 3)
11. Freedom (16-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Note: The Irish were riding the momentum of a 15-game winning streak, lost to No. 13 Slinger (58-38), and rebounded with a victory over Wrightstown (79-39).
Next up: at Clintonville (Feb. 3)
12. Milwaukee Juneau (14-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Note: The Pioneers extended their winning streak to 13 games with a victory over Milwaukee Bradley Tech (96-58).
Next up: vs. Milwaukee North (Feb. 4)
13. D.C. Everest (14-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Note: The Evergreens extended their winning streak to 11 games with victories over Eau Claire Memorial (92-71) and Wausau West (70-52).
Next up: vs. No. 8 Marshfield (Feb. 6)
14. Kewaunee (15-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Storm extended their winning streak to 15 games with victories over Shiocton (78-54), Kiel (75-61), and Green Bay NEW Lutheran (96-58).
Next up: vs. Bonduel (Feb. 2)
15. Kaukauna (16-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Note: The Galloping Ghosts went 2-1 in their last three games including a victory over Fond du Lac (62-51), a loss to No. 4 Appleton North (63-52), and victory over Kenosha Indian Trail (92-43).
Next up: at Appleton West (Feb. 3)
16. Waterford (16-2)
Previous ranking: 17
Note: The Wolverines extended their winning streak to eight games with victories over Kettle Moraine Lutheran (74-55) and Union Grove (58-39).
Next up: vs. Elkhorn (Feb. 5)
17. New Berlin West (15-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Note: The Vikings extended their winning streak to seven games with victories over No. 21 Greendale (76-45), New Berlin Eisenhower (76-61), and Niles North (69-50).
Next up: at Waukesha South (Feb. 3)
18. Port Washington (16-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Pirates extended their winning streak to 13 games with victories over Messmer (88-66), West Bend East (75-40), and Grafton (73-40).
Next up: at Kettle Moraine Lutheran (Feb. 3)
19. McFarland (15-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Spartans extended their winning streak to three games with victories over Watertown (103-58), Reedsburg (65-49), and Aquinas (65-60).
Next up: at Oregon (Feb. 3)
20. Brookfield East (14-3)
Previous ranking: 7
Note: The Spartans went 1-1 in their last two games including a loss to Marquette (63-58) and a victory over Menomonee Falls (89-67).
Next up: at Hamilton (Feb. 3)
21. Middleton (14-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Note: The Cardinals extended their winning streak to four games with victories over Janesville Craig (83-64), Stoughton (57-47), and No. 15 Arrowhead (81-76).
Next up: at Janesville Parker (Feb. 3)
22. Verona (13-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Note: The Wildcats extended their winning streak to four games with a victory over Madison La Follette (78-75).
Next up: at No. 9 Madison Memorial (Feb. 3)
23. Beaver Dam (13-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Note: The Golden Beavers were riding the momentum of a 10-game winning streak, lost to No. 15 Whitefish Bay (62-53), and rebounded with a victory over Waunakee (70-43).
Next up: at Winnebago Lutheran (Feb. 2)
24. Reedsville (14-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Panthers extended their winning streak to five games with victories over Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah (58-44) and No. 18 Kickapoo (57-45).
Next up: vs. Hilbert (Feb. 3)
25. Lake Mills (14-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The L-Cats extended their winning streak to 11 games with victories over Beloit Turner (66-64), Lodi (65-38), and Edgerton (77-34).
Next up: at Waupun (Feb. 2)
