Top 25 Wisconsin Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (2/10/2025)
Wisconsin girls high school basketball teams are making their final pushes to solidify their spots for the playoffs.
We saw many Top 25 games this week, with many matchups consisting of teams right near each other in the rankings.
Notable matchups this past week:
No. 6 Edgewood vs. No. 9 Laconia
No. 11 Oostburg vs. No. 12 Waunakee
No. 15 Assumption vs. No. 16 Neillsville
Upcoming games to look at:
No. 22 Oregon vs. No. 25 Milton
High School on SI has the Wisconsin top 25 girls basketball teams as we start the second week of February.
1. Pewaukee (18-2)
The Pirates continue to shine as No. 1 in Wisconsin high school girls basketball. After a key win against Kimberly this past weekend, Pewaukee destroyed Greendale (83-29) and went to New Berlin Eisenhower and did the same thing there (68-27). Their next game is against New Berlin West at home (Feb. 11).
2. Arrowhead (18-3)
The Warhawks have had a beautiful start to the month of February, getting two home games and following through with both. They defeated Catholic Memorial (78-55) and Waukesha West (83-43). They will now go on a road trip, with Mukwonago being next on the schedule (Feb. 13).
3. Kimberly (18-1)
The Papermakers had a tough weekend last week, losing by 15 to No. 1 Pewaukee at home. However, they have bounced back to start February, taking out Oshkosh West (77-28) and Appleton North on the road (61-43). They play West De Pere next (Feb. 10).
4. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (19-1)
It's starting to become routine for the Hillbillies. Two more wins on the road this week, increasing their winning streak to 17 games. They defeat Ripon (64-22) and Kewaskum (64-17). Plymouth stands in their way next (Feb. 11).
5. Wauwatosa East (20-1)
The Red Raiders to end January suffered their first loss of the season to Brookfield East. Since, they have won three straight road games and two of them were this week. They beat Menomonee Falls (70-53) and Wauwatosa West (83-32), and they go on the road again to West Salem this weekend (Feb. 15).
6. Edgewood (20-1)
20 straight wins for the Crusaders. Like they have been doing, they went on the road and won convincingly against Reedsburg (62-32). However, the Spartans gave them a scare on that win streak in Laconia, but Edgewood still prevailed (61-59). Their next game is away at Sauk Prairie (Feb. 11)
7. Muskego (18-3)
The Warriors had a full home stand last week, but this week they went on the road. They beat Kettle Moraine (58-26) and Waukesha North/South (68-20), so it was an easy week for them. They get to play at home again against Divine Savior Holy Angels this week (Feb. 11).
8. The Prairie School (18-2)
Prairie is starting a hot streak of their own, hitting eight straight after defeating Dominican (72-26) and Racine St. Catherine's (74-45) at home. They will go on the road for the entirety of this week, starting with St. Thomas More (Feb. 11).
9. Laconia (16-2)
The Spartans had three games this past week, getting wins against Beaver Dam (62-40) and Lomira on the road (85-19), but saw themselves behind at the end of a close battle against No. 6 Edgewood (59-61). Their next game is on the road again at Mayville (Feb. 11).
10. Elk Mound (18-1)
With two more wins this week, the Mounders are now winners of eight straight games. They defeated Cadott (71-20) and Spring Valley (64-14) at home. They get to continue playing in this home stand for one more time against Plum City/Elmwood before going on the road again (Feb. 11).
11. Oostburg (20-1)
Oostburg lost their first game of the season to No. 9 Laconia, but they have won every game since. They played three games this week, taking out Sheboygan Lutheran (70-54), Sheboygan Christian (74-27), and most importantly, Waunakee (82-77). They look forward to continue the streak against Mishicot (Feb. 11).
12. Waunakee (16-5)
The Warriors got to rest up for the start of the week before their game on the road against Monona Grove on Thursday (63-47). When Saturday came, however, they traveled to Oostburg and saw the end of their five game win streak (77-82). They face Beaver Dam next (Feb. 11).
13. Wittenberg-Birnamwood (18-0)
Two home games for the Chargers this week resulted in two more games added to the undefeated total of 18. They defeated Pacelli (65-49) and Amherst (56-29) and now look forward for Oconto (Feb. 10).
14. Brookfield East (18-2)
The Spartans are now on their own winning streak of six games. They had three this week, defeating Divine Savior Holy Angels on the road (56-46), and then Brookfield Central (58-44) and Verona (55-45) at home. They go on the road again to play Sussex Hamilton for their next game (Feb. 14).
15. Assumption (19-1)
The Royals improve their win streak to 11 games, scratching out a really close game against No. 16 Neillsville (55-54), winning by 55 against Athens on the road (73-18), and then defeating Shullsburg by 27 at home (59-32). They face Marathon next (Feb. 11).
16. Neillsville (18-2)
The Warriors started off the week rough with a one point loss to No. 15 Assumption, but they bounced back on Thursday against Owen-Withee (57-26). They face Colby next (Feb. 11).
17. Hartford (17-3)
The Orioles went into the week on a three game win streak, but that ended early when they went to Homestead and lost in a heartbreaker (77-76). A home game awaited on Friday however, a place where they got to unleash some of the anger from that previous loss against Port Washington (71-35). Their next game is on the road against Grafton (Feb. 11)
18. Whitefish Bay (18-2)
The Blue Dukes continue the two wins they had from last week, winning three more this week. They went on the road and beat Cedarburg (66-44), and then beat West Bend East (78-13) and Divine Savior Holy Angels (90-45) at home. They get Slinger next (Feb. 11).
19. Union Grove (19-2)
The Broncos are starting up another win streak once again this season, now sitting at five games. They beat Wilmot at home (81-35) and then went on the road to take out Elkhorn (75-41). Next, they face Badger (Feb. 14).
20. Eau Claire Memorial (18-2)
It was a fairly dominant week for the Old Abes. Their Tuesday matchup was a complete showing against Holmen (84-32) and then won by 16 on Thursday against Hudson (57-41). Their next game is against Menomonie (Feb. 11).
21. St. Mary Catholic (19-2)
The Zephyrs started off the week slow, losing to Winneconne at home on Tuesday (60-66). However, they got right back to the winning column at home against Reedsville (71-37) and on the road Howards Grove (67-29). They continue their road stand against Hilbert next (Feb. 10).
22. Oregon (17-4)
The Panthers are winners of five straight games, taking out Fort Atkinson (83-61) during the week and Middleton (70-60) over the weekend. They take on the Mustangs of Milton next (Feb. 11)
23. Rice Lake (18-2)
Eight straight games for Warriors of Rice Lake. Three of them happened this past week, defeating Hayward (57-42), Duluth Marshall (56-51), and Chippewa Falls (84-50). They go on a few road trips upcoming, the first being Hudson (Feb. 11).
24. Pius XI Catholic (15-4)
The Lady Popes were on the road last week, but they got to have a couple home games to start out February. They held West Allis Central to under 10 points (88-7) and also beat Wisconsin Lutheran by a decent margin (57-39). They face South Milwaukee next (Feb. 11).
25. Milton (17-3)
The Golden Beavers are looking like they are starting to get hot, going 3-0 on the week against Watertown (43-37), Brookfield Central (59-36), and Fort Atkinson (65-54). Their next matchup is against No. 22 Oregon (Feb. 11).
-- Sam Heyn | samuelheyn@gmail.com | @sam_heyn