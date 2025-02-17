Top 25 Wisconsin Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (2/17/2025)
Wisconsin girls high school basketball is nearing the end of the regular season, and unlike the boy's side of things, many of the Top 25 teams are firmly holding their spots. This stability makes sense as the season enters its final stretch.
High School on SI has the Wisconsin top 25 girls basketball teams as we start the third week of February.
1. Pewaukee (20-2)
Previous rank: 1st
The Pirates win their 12th straight game this past week, defeating New Berlin West (85-27) and No. 24 Pius Xi Catholic (58-32). Their next game is a Woodland Conference crossover matchup against Whitnall (Feb. 19).
2. Arrowhead (19-3)
Previous rank: 2nd
The Warhawks increased their winning streak to five games with wins over Waukesha West (83-42) and Mukwonago (72-54). They face Notre Dame on the road next (Feb. 20).
3. Kimberly (21-1)
Previous rank: 3rd
Since the loss to No. 1 Pewaukee, the Papermakers have been turning on the winning streak again. With three more games this week, they made it five in a row, defeating West De Pere (63-39), Fond du Lac (55-35), and Notre Dame (52-47) to get there. They play Oshkosh North next (Feb. 17).
4. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (21-1)
Previous rank: 4th
19 straight wins for the Chargers are there isn't very many signs of letting up. They had two games this week to which they held both opponents to under 20 points. They defeated Plymouth (70-17) and Berlin (76-14). A big chance to get number 20 lies ahead against Lakeside Lutheran (Feb. 18).
5. Wauwatosa East (21-1)
Previous rank: 5th
The Red Raiders only had one matchup this week against West Salem (70-56). They return to action against West Allis Hale (Feb. 18).
6. Edgewood (22-1)
Previous rank: 6th
It starts to make you imagine, what if they didn't lose to No. 2 Arrowhead right away? It's 22 straight games won for the Crusaders, adding Sauk Prairie (44-43) and Portage (84-31) as their new list of victims. They get to stay at home this week against McFarland (Feb. 20)
7. Muskego (19-3)
Previous rank: 7th
The Warriors return home for one game this week against Divine Savior Holy Angels (60-41). They face Catholic Memorial next on the schedule (Feb. 18).
8. The Prairie School (20-2)
Previous rank: 8th
The Hawks make it ten straight games after defeating St. Thomas More (70-59) and Shoreland Lutheran (72-32). Wisconsin Lutheran is next on the docket for Prairie (Feb. 17).
9. Laconia (18-3)
Previous rank: 9th
The Spartans bounce back from their loss to No. 6 Edgewood from last week by defeating Mayville (79-12) and Campbellsport (99-21). They can continue this streak against North Fond du Lac (Feb. 17).
10. Oostburg (22-1)
Previous rank: 12th
Oostburg lost their first game of the season to No. 9 Laconia and have won every game since. Mishicot (71-22) and St. Mary Catholic (64-47) tried to stand in their way this week and couldn't. They face Appleton East next (Feb. 18).
11. Elk Mound (20-1)
Previous rank: 11th
The Mounders defeated Plum City/Elmwood (59-13) and Glenwood City (65-23) to make it their tenth straight win. They take on Bloomer next (Feb. 17).
12. Waunakee (17-5)
Previous rank: 10th
The Warriors only had one game this past week, defeating Beaver Dam (83-66). They take on No. 25 Milton next on the schedule (Feb. 18).
13. Wittenberg-Birnamwood (21-0)
Previous rank: 13th
The Chargers had three games this week. What seemed like a lot of work turned out to not be so bad, keeping their 21-0 record by defeating Oconto (59-34), Amherst (57-20), and Bonduel (67-45). Northland Pines is next (Feb. 17).
14. Brookfield East (19-3)
Previous rank: 15th
The Spartans only had one game this past week, and it was against Sussex Hamilton (60-35). They have an upcoming game against Beaver Dam (Feb. 18).
15. Assumption (21-1)
Previous rank: 18th
The Royals improve their win streak to 13 games and did so easily, taking out Marathon (72-41) and Abbostford (71-18). Aquinas is next for them (Feb. 18).
16. Neillsville (20-2)
Previous rank: 14th
The Warriors had two games this past week against Colby (69-17) and Spencer (45-17). They quickly turn around and face Tomah at home (Feb. 17).
17. Hartford (19-3)
Previous rank: 16th
The Orioles lost to Homestead last week and are on a three-game tear since. This week they played Grafton (80-38) and Cedarburg (78-49), and West Bend East is upcoming (Feb. 18).
18. Whitefish Bay (20-2)
Previous rank: 17th
The Blue Dukes this week make it seven straight games won after defeating Slinger (55-41) and clawing out a win against Homestead (59-56). They face Nicolet on the schedule next (Feb. 18).
19. Union Grove (20-2)
Previous rank: 19th
There was only one game this past week for the Broncos, in which they took out Badger (64-52). Waterford lies ahead (Feb. 18).
20. Eau Claire Memorial (20-2)
Previous rank: 20th
Two games this week for the Old Abes, both resulting in wins. Menomonie (76-32) and Rice Lake (59-43) both failed to come to Eau Claire and end what is now a six game win streak. They travel to La Crosse Central for their next game (Feb. 18).
21. Milton (19-3)
Previous rank: 25th
The Red Hawks are hotter than ever before, winning their 10th straight game and are starting to make their case to join the top 20 spots. They knocked off previous No. 22 Oregon (61-57) and Evansville (78-30), and they look forward to Waunakee next (Feb. 18).
22. St. Mary Catholic (20-3)
Previous rank: 21st
The Zephyrs started the week off right with a win against Hilbert (72-26) but would lose to No. 11 Oostburg (47-64). Pacelli is next on the docket for them (Feb. 18).
23. Oregon (17-5)
Previous rank: 22nd
The Panthers just had one game this past week, but they fell in an upset against previous No. 25 Milton, who now sits at No. 21. They look to bounce back against Watertown (Feb. 20).
24. Pius XI Catholic (16-5)
Previous rank: 24th
The Lady Popes were on the road last week, but they got to have a couple home games to start out February. They held West Allis Central to under 10 points (88-7) and also beat Wisconsin Lutheran by a decent margin (57-39). They face South Milwaukee next (Feb. 11).
25. Sheboygan Falls (19-3)
Previous rank: Unranked
The Falcons reach the Top 25 Rankings after winning their 11th straight game this past week. They defeated Two Rivers (63-24) and Roncalli (65-33) to reach this point. Their next game is against Sheboygan Christian (Feb. 18).
