Vidal Spivey of New Berlin Eisenhower Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Returning Running Back of 2025
Congratulations to New Berlin Eisenhower senior Vidal Spivey for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top returning running back of 2025.
In the enthusiastic, fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2024 accomplishments of 20 running backs from throughout the state) August 5-August 25, the New Berlin Eisenhower Lions' standout came out on top.
The All-Parkland Conference first-team selection rushed for 1,021 yards and 14 touchdowns as New Berlin Eisenhower placed third in the league standings and advanced to the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
Spivey received 45% of the vote to claim top honors, Arrowhead senior Jacob Siner finished second (31%), Kimberly senior Kegan Pleau placed third (15%), and Hudson senior Payton Pingel took fourth (3%), There were more than 4,100 votes registered in the spirited poll.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com