Vidal Spivey of New Berlin Eisenhower Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Returning Running Back of 2025

Spivey earned 45% of the vote to outdistance Arrowhead senior Jacob Siner, who finished second with 31%

New Berlin Eisenhower senior Vidal Spivey (3) has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Running Back Entering 2025 / New Berlin Eisenhower Football Booster Club

Congratulations to New Berlin Eisenhower senior Vidal Spivey for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top returning running back of 2025.

In the enthusiastic, fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2024 accomplishments of 20 running backs from throughout the state) August 5-August 25, the New Berlin Eisenhower Lions' standout came out on top.

The All-Parkland Conference first-team selection rushed for 1,021 yards and 14 touchdowns as New Berlin Eisenhower placed third in the league standings and advanced to the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.

Spivey received 45% of the vote to claim top honors, Arrowhead senior Jacob Siner finished second (31%), Kimberly senior Kegan Pleau placed third (15%), and Hudson senior Payton Pingel took fourth (3%), There were more than 4,100 votes registered in the spirited poll.

JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

