Muskego (D1), Plymouth (D2), Catholic Memorial (D3), and Sheboygan Lutheran (D4) claim top spots in latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll
Three weeks into the 2025 Wisconsin high school girls soccer season, several heavyweight contenders have quickly risen to the top of the state rankings.
In the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, Muskego (5-0-1 in Division 1), Plymouth (6-0 in Division 2), Catholic Memorial (5-0 in Division 3), and Sheboygan Lutheran (4-0 in Division 4), currently hold the No. 1 spot in their respective Top-10 standings.
Muskego, the three-time defending WIAA D1 state champion headlines the impressive list of premier programs. The Warriors are a combined 22-1-5 overall dating back to last year.
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION STATE POLL
Division 1
1. Muskego (5-0-1)
2. DSHA (5-0)
3. Verona (2-0)
4. Brookfield East (3-0)
5. Arrowhead (3-0-3)
6. Madison West (4-0)
7. Whitefish Bay (5-1)
8. Germantown (3-1)
9. Cedarburg (3-1-1)
10. Oregon (4-2)
Division 2
1. Plymouth (6-0)
2. Pewaukee (2-1)
3. Union Grove (3-2)
4. Nicolet (4-1)
5. Elkhorn (5-1)
6. Westosha Central (2-0-1)
7. Monona Grove (5-3)
8. River Falls (2-1-2)
9. New Berlin Eisenhower (0-1-1)
10. Brookfield Central (3-1)
Division 3
1. Catholic Memorial (5-0)
2. Notre Dame (5-0-1)
3. Edgewood (2-1-1)
4. Cedar Grove-Belgium (6-0)
5. McFarland (2-2-2)
6. The Prairie School (3-0)
7. Sugar River (7-0)
8. Winneconne (6-0)
9. Kiel (3-2)
10. New Berlin West (0-1-2)
Division 4
1. Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian (4-0)
2. Lake Mills (7-1)
3. River Valley (6-1-2)
4. Xavier (5-1)
5. Howards Grove (4-1)
6. Kenosha St. Joseph (2-3)
7. Lodi (4-0)
8. Oostburg (3-0-1)
9. Lake Country Lutheran (1-4)
10. St. Mary's Springs (4-1)
