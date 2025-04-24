High School

Wisconsin high school softball state rankings (04/22/2025)

Kaukauna (D1), Jefferson (D2), Grantsburg (D3), Mishicot (D4), and Belmont (D5) claim top spots in latest Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll

Jeff Hagenau

Kenosha Bradford High School's Robin Loewen (15) celebrates scoring a run with Lauren Jeanblanc (16) during the WIAA Division 1 championship softball game Saturday, June 08, 2024.
Kenosha Bradford High School's Robin Loewen (15) celebrates scoring a run with Lauren Jeanblanc (16) during the WIAA Division 1 championship softball game Saturday, June 08, 2024. / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nearing the end of the first month of the 2025 Wisconsin high school softball season, several powerhouse programs have made quite an impact on top of the state rankings.

In the latest Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll, Kaukauna (8-0 in Division 1), Jefferson (10-2 in Division 2), Grantsburg (6-1 in Division 3), Mishicot (7-2 in Division 4), and Belmont (9-0 in Division 5), currently hold the No. 1 spot in their respective Top-10 standings.

Kaukauna, which has won WIAA Division 1 state championships three of the past four seasons, headlines the impressive list of top-tier programs. The Galloping Ghosts are a combined 116-1 overall dating back to May 20, 2021.

WISCONSIN FASTPITCH SOFTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION STATE POLL

Division 1

1. Kaukauna (8-0)

2.  Kenosha Bradford (9-0)

3. D.C. Everest (8-0)

4. Green Bay Preble (11-0)

5.  Wisconsin Lutheran (7-0)

6. Ashwaubenon (8-1)

7. Sussex Hamilton (7-0)

8. Arrowhead (6-1)

9. Watertown (4-1)

10. Neenah (5-1)

Division 2

1. Jefferson (10-2)

2. Mosinee (9-2)

3. Monroe (9-3)

4. Portage (9-1)

5. Ellsworth (8-1)

6. Kewaskum (8-4)

7. Luxemburg-Casco (5-1)

8. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (7-2)

9. Waupun (7-3)

10. Brodhead (5-2)

Division 3

1. Grantsburg (6-1)

2. Poynette (7-2)

3. Mayville (8-1)

4. Prescott (7-2)

5. Lodi (5-1)

6. Fall Creek (6-4)

7. Laconia (8-4)

8. Brillion (8-0)

9. Marshall (8-4)

10. Dodgeville (6-4)

Division 4

1. Mishicot (7-2)

2. Cuba City (9-2)

3. Pacelli (8-0)

4. Oakfield (5-1)

5. Auburndale (6-3)

6. Assumption (6-3)

7. Sevastopol (6-2)

8. St. Mary's Springs (8-2)

9. Random Lake (5-1)

10. Manawa (8-1)

Division 5

1. Belmont (9-0)

2. Almond-Bancroft (9-2)

3. Barneveld (7-2)

4. Thorp (5-3)

5. Johnson Creek (10-4)

6. River Ridge (7-2)

7. Cambria-Friesland (6-2)

8. Green Bay NEW Lutheran (7-1)

9. Blair-Taylor (6-4)

10. Wauzeka-Steuben (5-2)

Download the SBLive App

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

Home/Wisconsin