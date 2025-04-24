Wisconsin high school softball state rankings (04/22/2025)
Kaukauna (D1), Jefferson (D2), Grantsburg (D3), Mishicot (D4), and Belmont (D5) claim top spots in latest Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll
Nearing the end of the first month of the 2025 Wisconsin high school softball season, several powerhouse programs have made quite an impact on top of the state rankings.
In the latest Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll, Kaukauna (8-0 in Division 1), Jefferson (10-2 in Division 2), Grantsburg (6-1 in Division 3), Mishicot (7-2 in Division 4), and Belmont (9-0 in Division 5), currently hold the No. 1 spot in their respective Top-10 standings.
Kaukauna, which has won WIAA Division 1 state championships three of the past four seasons, headlines the impressive list of top-tier programs. The Galloping Ghosts are a combined 116-1 overall dating back to May 20, 2021.
WISCONSIN FASTPITCH SOFTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION STATE POLL
Division 1
1. Kaukauna (8-0)
2. Kenosha Bradford (9-0)
3. D.C. Everest (8-0)
4. Green Bay Preble (11-0)
5. Wisconsin Lutheran (7-0)
6. Ashwaubenon (8-1)
7. Sussex Hamilton (7-0)
8. Arrowhead (6-1)
9. Watertown (4-1)
10. Neenah (5-1)
Division 2
1. Jefferson (10-2)
2. Mosinee (9-2)
3. Monroe (9-3)
4. Portage (9-1)
5. Ellsworth (8-1)
6. Kewaskum (8-4)
7. Luxemburg-Casco (5-1)
8. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (7-2)
9. Waupun (7-3)
10. Brodhead (5-2)
Division 3
1. Grantsburg (6-1)
2. Poynette (7-2)
3. Mayville (8-1)
4. Prescott (7-2)
5. Lodi (5-1)
6. Fall Creek (6-4)
7. Laconia (8-4)
8. Brillion (8-0)
9. Marshall (8-4)
10. Dodgeville (6-4)
Division 4
1. Mishicot (7-2)
2. Cuba City (9-2)
3. Pacelli (8-0)
4. Oakfield (5-1)
5. Auburndale (6-3)
6. Assumption (6-3)
7. Sevastopol (6-2)
8. St. Mary's Springs (8-2)
9. Random Lake (5-1)
10. Manawa (8-1)
Division 5
1. Belmont (9-0)
2. Almond-Bancroft (9-2)
3. Barneveld (7-2)
4. Thorp (5-3)
5. Johnson Creek (10-4)
6. River Ridge (7-2)
7. Cambria-Friesland (6-2)
8. Green Bay NEW Lutheran (7-1)
9. Blair-Taylor (6-4)
10. Wauzeka-Steuben (5-2)
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com
