Wisconsin High School Star Athlete Passes After Tragic Car Crash
The Nicolet High School community, in Wisconsin, is mourning the loss of 16-year-old student-athlete Grant Freeze, a standout swimmer and beloved student, following a two-vehicle crash in Mequon earlier this week.
The Crash on Pioneer Road
According to multiple media reports, Freeze was injured, on Wednesday, October 1, when the SUV he was driving collided with a dump truck on West Pioneer Road at North Klug Lane, just after 3 p.m. Mequon police and the Southern Ozaukee Fire Department responded to the scene.
Authorities said Freeze, a Fox Point resident, was driving westbound when his SUV crossed the center line and struck an eastbound dump truck driven by a 57-year-old man from the Town of Cedarburg. Both drivers sustained serious injuries. The Ozaukee County New Graphic reported that Freeze was flown to Froedtert Hospital by Flight for Life with life-threatening injuries, while the truck driver was transported by ambulance.
Despite medical efforts, Freeze’s family confirmed in a social media post that he would not survive. The Ozaukee Aquatics facebook page confirmed Freeze's passing in a post on Friday afternoon.
A Rising Star in the Pool
Freeze was more than just a student; he was one of Wisconsin’s most promising young swimmers. Competing for Nicolet High School and Ozaukee Aquatics, he had recently qualified for the World Tournament later this month and a national championship this winter.
His impact in the pool was matched by his dedication and leadership, qualities that made him a role model for teammates and peers alike.
A Lasting Legacy
In an emotional facebook post, Freeze's mother, Kellie McDonald Freeze, hailed her son as a hero for a decision he made when he received his driver's license, just seven weeks ago.
"Grant got his driver’s license, and he decided to designate himself as an organ and tissue donor," said his mother. "On Sunday, doctors from hospitals around the region will join us at Froedtert Hospital to harvest Grant’s organs and change the lives of countless people. I am so happy for the people who will be receiving Grant’s organs, they are receiving from the very best."
That decision ensures that even in tragedy, Freeze’s legacy will continue to touch lives beyond his own.
Freeze's mom, also expressed her deep appreciation for her son's life.
"Oh my sweet boy. My lego-loving, candy-eating, goofy, Frank Sinatra-singing baby. There will never be a moment where we don’t miss you, and we will never stop being proud of you."
Community Response
The Nicolet High School community, along with the broader Wisconsin swimming world, has rallied around the Freeze family. Administrators, teammates, and friends have described him as a dedicated athlete and an even better person whose energy lifted those around him.
Ozaukee Aquatics, of which Freeze was a member, has started a Go Fund Me page to collect donations to honor Freeze's memory.