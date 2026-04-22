Wisconsin's Mr. Basketball Announces Highly Anticipated Commitment Decision

Wisconsin Lutheran High School basketball star Zavier Zens has officially committed to play for the University of Illinois next season.

Zavier Zens Makes It Official with the Illini

Zens, a tenacious 6-foot-7, 215-pound senior forward, initially committed to play collegiately for Northern Iowa but reopened his recruitment as the result of a head coaching change, ultimately narrowing his final choices to Illinois, Utah State, and Wisconsin.

On April 17, the highly touted three-star recruit signed a Big Ten Conference Athletics Scholarship Agreement to compete for Illinois, ending the greatly anticipated recruitment journey.

A Chance to Maximize His Development Was the Key

"What I was looking for was the best chance to develop and become the best player I can become," said Zens, in an interview with Zac Bellman of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Illinois, they arguably have the best team in the country coming in next year, and the chance to get to go up against them every day, along with the good development program and their record of developing guys, was really big to me. Obviously, the fit and culture was right as well."

Illinois tied for second in the Big Ten Conference under the guidance of head coach Brad Underwood, advanced to the NCAA Tournament's Final Four for the first time in 21 years (2005), and finished with a 28-9 overall record.

"Zavier first and foremost is a winner," said Underwood, in an official release posted on fightingillini.com. "He is an extremely high IQ player who has been well coached and brings a championship pedigree to the table, winning three straight state titles. He fits our recruiting mold as a 6-foot-7 versatile wing who can score at all three levels and process the game."

Zens Helped Wisconsin Lutheran to a WIAA Three-Peat

Zens averaged 23.4 points per game (including a 61.8% field-goal percentage) with 5.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists this season in leading the Vikings to a third consecutive WIAA state championship and statement-making 30-0 overall record.

Wisconsin's Mr. Basketball contributed 20 points with four 3-point baskets, six rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots, and one steal as top-seeded Wisconsin Lutheran defeated third-seeded Madison Memorial 57-37 in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Kohl Center on March 21.

The 2026 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year finished his memorable four-year high school career with a 109-7 overall record (including an 88-2 mark during the three-year championship run) and as the third-leading scorer in program history (1,611 points).

Zens Continues the Trend of Mr. Wisconsin Playing Out-of-State

In an interesting twist, Zens (a cousin of NBA rookie sensation Kon Knueppel who competes for the Charlotte Hornets) joins an elite group of seven recent Wisconsin Mr. Basketball recipients who opted to play out of state.

Wisconsin, under current head coach Greg Gard, has advanced to the NCAA Tournament eight times, with the fifth-seeded Badgers most recently falling to No. 12-seeded High Point 83-82 in this year's opening round on March 19.

The impressive list of Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association honorees includes:

2026: Zavier Zens, Wisconsin Lutheran (Illinois)

2025: Xzavion Mitchell, Oshkosh North (Iowa State)

2024: Kon Knueppel, Wisconsin Lutheran (Duke)

2023: (co-winner) Milan Momcilovic, Pewaukee (Iowa State)

2023: (co-winner) John Kinzinger, De Pere (Illinois State)

2022: Seth Trimble, Menomonee Falls (North Carolina)

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com