How to Watch the 2024 Stanley Cup Final With & Without Cable: Full Streaming Guide
Amidst a drama-filled postseason, the 2023-24 NHL campaign is nearing an end. A new champion will be crowned in the upcoming 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final.
The playoff bracket is down to four teams—the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final and the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.
The format of the Stanley Cup Final is simple—a best-of-seven series just like the first three rounds of the playoffs. The team with home-ice advantage (awarded based on which team had the better regular-season record) hosts Game 1, Game 2, Game 5 (if necessary) and Game 7. The other team hosts Games 3, 4 and 6.
The Rangers would have home-ice advantage if they advance past the Eastern Conference Final since they finished with the most points (114) in the regular-season standings. The Stars (113 points) would have home-ice advantage if the Panthers (110 points) won the East, and Florida can only have the advantage if the Oilers (104 points) beat Dallas.
Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about tuning in to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final:
How to watch the 2024 Stanley Cup Final
The best-of-seven series to crown the 2023-24 NHL champion will begin with Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 8.
Every game will be televised exclusively on ABC in the United States. In Canada, the games will be aired on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.
GAME
DATE
TIME
CHANNEL
Game 1
Saturday, June 8
8 p.m. ET
ABC
Game 2
Monday, June 10
8 p.m. ET
ABC
Game 3
Thursday, June 13
8 p.m. ET
ABC
Game 4
Saturday, June 15
8 p.m. ET
ABC
Game 5 (if necessary)
Tuesday, June 18
8 p.m. ET
ABC
Game 6 (if necessary)
Friday, June 21
8 p.m. ET
ABC
Game 7 (if necessary)
Monday, June 24
8 p.m. ET
ABC
How to stream the 2024 Stanley Cup Final
Every game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final will be available for fans in the United States to stream on ESPN+ and the ABC app. Both will require a TV provider login.
Streaming options that don’t require cable include FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. For fans not looking to spend exorbitant amounts on a streaming service, FuboTV offers a free one-week trial to new subscribers.