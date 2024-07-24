Ja'Marr Chase Refuses to Say Patrick Mahomes's Name in 'Salty' NFL Films Clip
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase seems to be holding quite the grudge against the Kansas City Chiefs, and specifically quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
While the Bengals with Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow beat the Chiefs and Mahomes three times in a row, including in the AFC Championship Game during the 2021 season, the Chiefs have been victorious in their last two matchups. And, the Chiefs have won three Super Bowl titles under Mahomes, including the last two.
So, when Chase was asked who he thought the top player in the NFL's Top 100 list would be (spoiler alert: it's expected to be Mahomes), the Bengals star refused to say Mahomes's name.
"I'm not saying him," Chase said in an NFL Films clip. "I give credit when it's due, but I'm not saying his name. ... I'm not saying his name, brother. I'm sorry. Joe Burrow. I'm not saying that guy's name. He's good. He's amazing. He's good, not gonna lie. I'm salty, though. I'm a little salty. Two years in a row, I'm putting Burrow first.
It sounds like Chase would much rather his quarterback Burrow be listed that high.