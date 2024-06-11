SI

Joey Chestnut Turns Back on Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

The 16-time champion has been banned from the 2024 hot dog eating contest.

Ryan Phillips

An earthquake just struck the competitive eating world. On Tuesday, we learned Joey Chestnut has been banned from the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Chestnut will not be allowed to compete in the July 4th event after signing a four-year, $1.2 million deal with Impossible Foods.

Major League Eating, the organization that oversees the hot dog eating contest, released the following statement:

“We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest."

Chestnut reportedly received $200,000 to participate in the Nathan's hot dog event in 2023, so he chased a bigger paycheck this year.

The 40-year-old Chestnut has won the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 16 times, winning it every year but one since 2007. In 2015 he lost to Matt Stonie in a Tyson-Douglas level upset. At 2021 event, he set the world record by eating 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes during. He is currently ranked as the top competitive eater in the world by Major League Eating and owns dozens of world records in the field.

The July 4th contest won't be the same without Chestnut. He chose money over the yearly dose of national acclaim he receives from winning America's favorite eating competition. This feels eerily similar to when former champion Takeru Kobayashi had a contract dispute with Major League Eating and refused to participate in the 2010 edition of the contest.

Can competitive eating recover from Chestnut's defection? We'll find out in a few weeks.

