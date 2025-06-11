Jose Ramirez Took a Quick Nap at the Plate After Being Hit By Pitch vs. Reds
Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez was hit by a pitch during his second plate appearance of Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds after a pitch from Nick Lodolo ran too far inside and caught him in the knee.
Ramirez went to the ground after being hit, but rather than indicate he was in pain, he merely pretended to take a quick nap in the dirt. The 32-year-old remained on the ground for a few seconds before Reds catcher Jose Trevino helped him to his feet.
Before heading to first base, Ramirez could be seen comically attempting to convince home plate umpire Nestor Ceja that he wasn't actually hit by the pitch and that the ball actually hit his bat so he could get another attempt at a hit.
Have a look at the bizarre incident below:
Eventually, Ramirez took first base, but not after making quite the scene at home plate. He wouldn't be on the base paths for long, as he came around to score on the very next play when Carlos Santana cleared the bases with a grand slam.
The Guardians won in blowout fashion, 11–2.