Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Jan. 25
Vanderbilt will look to score a second straight Saturday upset at home, this time against Kentucky after stunning Tennessee at home in a rivalry matchup last week.
The Commodores have played inspired basketball head coach Mark Byington and can maintain pace in the NCAA Tournament conversation with another win against a ranked foe like Kentucky. The Wildcats have been streaky in SEC play, as the team’s suspect defense has been exposed at times.
Will the defense travel and keep the team in fine standing in the crowded SEC?
Here’s our betting preview.
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kentucky: -3.5 (-106)
- Vanderbilt: +3.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Kentucky: -162
- Vanderbilt: +134
Total: 162.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 25th
- Game Time: 2:30 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Gymnasium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kentucky Record: 14-4
- Vanderbilt Record: 15-4
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Key Players to Watch
Kentucky
Lamont Butler: Butler continues to be the driving force behind the potent Wildcats offense, dishing out eight assists to go with his 17 points in a tight loss at home to Alabama. Against a far more limited offense, can Butler showcase his defensive prowess and guide UK to a win?
Vanderbilt
Jason Edwards: The North Texas transfer continues to play at a high level in SEC play, scoring 18 or more in three of the last four games as a downhill threat for the Commodores offense. Against a vulnerable defense in Kentucky, the aggressive Edwards can be in for a big game both inside and out on Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick
This matchup sets up nicely for Vanderbilt to at the very least cover the small point spread, if not win the game outright.
It’s tough to trust Kentucky when laying points on the road given its porous defensive metrics. The team has been a disaster on defense, ranking last in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom, with the highest opponent free throw rate in league play and allowing teams to shoot 60% on two-point shots.
Against a rim-reliant Vanderbilt offense that leverages the likes of Edwards downhill shot creation, the Commodores should be able to generate sound offense on its home floor.
Meanwhile, the Vanderbilt defense will have its hands full with the Kentucky offense, as will most teams, but the ‘Dores do bolster a stout defensive profile that shuts down uncontested perimeter looks for opponents, a big part of the UK offense. Further, the Vanderbilt defense ranks top 20 in turnover percentage, which can potentially flip the script on a normally sure-handed UK offense.
Kentucky ranks 344th in Haslametrics’ away from home rating, a grave concern for any road favorite.
I’ll take the points on Saturday.
PICK: Vanderbilt +3.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.