Klay Thompson Had Very On-Brand Reaction to Breaking Record in Mavericks Debut
The Klay Thompson era in Dallas is off to a booming start.
Thompson, in his first career game playing away from the Golden State Warriors, splashed six three-pointers in the Dallas Mavericks' 120–109 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. He became the first Mavericks player in franchise history to notch at least six triples in his Dallas debut.
Thompson was informed of his new record during an interview with TNT's Allie LaForce after the game.
"Oh really?" Klay asked before clapping into the camera. "Yes!"
It was a great night for Thompson overall, as he scored 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 6-of-10 from the three-point line while tallying seven rebounds and three assists.
"I feel great," he said. "Blue is my favorite color and Mavs blue looks good on me. I'm having a great time."
Thompson and the Mavericks return to the floor Saturday to visit the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.