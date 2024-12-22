Lions Coach Had Adorable Reaction to Jameson Williams's 82-Yard Touchdown Catch
The Detroit Lions visited the Chicago Bears on Sunday for some NFC North action and got off to a hot start. Jared Goff led the offense on four straight scoring drives to open the game, and the last was the most spectacular.
A few minutes into the second quarter, Goff dropped back to pass and found the speedy Jameson Williams flying past the Bears' secondary. He threw a gorgeous deep ball that Williams hauled in and took to the end zone for an 82-yard score. It was an exciting sequence and nobody was more pumped about it than Lions WR coach Antwaan Randle El.
Soon after the touchdown the FOX broadcast showed a double-box view of Williams getting open and Randle El sprinting down the sideline in concert with his protege. It was adorable, and more than a little funny that he began running before Williams even caught the pass.
Randle El, of course, used to play in the NFL and had a prolific career that included 17 receiving touchdowns. He joined the Lions' coaching staff when Dan Campbell was hired in 2021 and has been seen coaching Williams up on the sideline a few times this season.
Oftentimes the true caliber of an NFL team can be measured by the symbiosis between the coaching staff and the players, and the Lions appear to have a very strong bond in that regard. Campbell and his staff clearly care. It makes for good football and even better moments.