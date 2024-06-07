MLB Bets: Plus-Money Player Props to Target for Framber Valdez and Bobby Witt, Jr. Tonight
Let’s head into the weekend with a couple of plus-money player props! Here are two that have appealing payouts tonight.
MLB Plus Money Props
Framber Valdez UNDER 4.5 strikeouts (+130)
Would you be surprised to hear that the Los Angeles Angels are not strikeout-prone vs. lefties?
It’s true. The Halos are only striking out 20.5% of the time vs. Southpaws, which ranks as the top ten in MLB. The last time they faced Framber Valdez on May 20, they tagged him for ten hits and eight runs and only struck out three times.
Valdez, for his part, has never been a high-K pitcher. He’s an incredibly effective ground ball pitcher at his best. Among pitchers with at least 40 innings pitched this season, Framber has the highest groundall rate at 64.4%. The last time he struck out more than five hitters was May 15 vs. Oakland. He’s exceeded this mark in five of nine games this year but only once in his last six starts.
That’s enough to have me grabbing the plus-money for the under, despite the fact the Astros are heavily favored in this game.
Bobby Witt, Jr. RBI (+140)
Let’s face it: an RBI bet is a little bit of a lotto ticket, but that’s also why we are getting this nice payout for Witt, Jr. to knock one in.
This season, Witt’s 40 RBIs vs. right-handed pitching ranks second in MLB (Judge, Ramirez, and Ozuna are tied for first). Witt is batting .364 with 24 RBI at home this year. George Kirby gets the ball for Seattle, and his barrel rate allowed is in the bottom 29% of the league, while Witt’s 12.1 barrels per plate appearance ranks fifth in MLB.
Witt should have a good night at the dish.
