SI

MLB Bets: Plus-Money Player Props to Target for Framber Valdez and Bobby Witt, Jr. Tonight

Jennifer Piacenti

Jun 1, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez
Jun 1, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez / Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s head into the weekend with a couple of plus-money player props!  Here are two that have appealing payouts tonight. 

MLB Plus Money Props

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Framber Valdez UNDER 4.5 strikeouts (+130)

Would you be surprised to hear that the Los Angeles Angels are not strikeout-prone vs. lefties?

It’s true. The Halos are only striking out 20.5% of the time vs. Southpaws, which ranks as the top ten in MLB. The last time they faced Framber Valdez on May 20, they tagged him for ten hits and eight runs and only struck out three times.

Valdez, for his part, has never been a high-K pitcher.  He’s an incredibly effective ground ball pitcher at his best. Among pitchers with at least 40 innings pitched this season, Framber has the highest groundall rate at 64.4%. The last time he struck out more than five hitters was May 15 vs. Oakland. He’s exceeded this mark in five of nine games this year but only once in his last six starts.

That’s enough to have me grabbing the plus-money for the under, despite the fact the Astros are heavily favored in this game. 

Bobby Witt, Jr. RBI (+140)

Let’s face it: an RBI bet is a little bit of a lotto ticket, but that’s also why we are getting this nice payout for Witt, Jr. to knock one in.

This season, Witt’s 40 RBIs vs. right-handed pitching ranks second in MLB (Judge, Ramirez, and Ozuna are tied for first).  Witt is batting .364 with 24 RBI at home this year.  George Kirby gets the ball for Seattle, and his barrel rate allowed is in the bottom 29% of the league, while Witt’s 12.1 barrels per plate appearance ranks fifth in MLB.

Witt should have a good night at the dish. 

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Jennifer Piacenti

JENNIFER PIACENTI

In addition to being a fantasy sports and betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Jennifer is a radio host for Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio, and she hosts her own podcast, “Waiver Wired” on the Extra Points podcast network. Jennifer has been nominated for multiple FSWA awards for her NFL DFS video series. She’s a Scott Fish Bowl Finalist, and she finished third overall in the 2021 NFFC post-season mini. Jennifer is also a featured expert on MLB Network’s “Bettor’s Eye,” and a member of the esteemed Tout Wars, the fantasy baseball battle of the experts.