Angels Notes: Halos Sign All-Star Champion, Young Star Suffers Injury, Huge Mike Trout Update
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the New York Yankees, 5-1, on Monday evening and fell to 25-28 on the year.
Ahead of the defeat, the Halos signed a former All-Star and two-time World Series champion who started at center field to open up the series against the Yankees. He didn't have to travel far since he was just released by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Additionally, there is an update on catcher Logan O'Hoppe who had to leave the game early due to injury. After getting hit by a backswing, he was removed from the game for precautionary measures.
Finally, manager Ron Washington provided an exciting update on three-time MVP Mike Trout. The skipper spoke highly of the future Hall of Famer in a promising endorsement.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
