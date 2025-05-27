Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Sign All-Star Champion, Young Star Suffers Injury, Huge Mike Trout Update

Gabe Smallson

May 26, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Chris Taylor (33) makes a running catch off a ball hit by New York Yankees third baseman Oswald Peraza (18) in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
May 26, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Chris Taylor (33) makes a running catch off a ball hit by New York Yankees third baseman Oswald Peraza (18) in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels lost to the New York Yankees, 5-1, on Monday evening and fell to 25-28 on the year.

Ahead of the defeat, the Halos signed a former All-Star and two-time World Series champion who started at center field to open up the series against the Yankees. He didn't have to travel far since he was just released by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Additionally, there is an update on catcher Logan O'Hoppe who had to leave the game early due to injury. After getting hit by a backswing, he was removed from the game for precautionary measures.

Finally, manager Ron Washington provided an exciting update on three-time MVP Mike Trout. The skipper spoke highly of the future Hall of Famer in a promising endorsement.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Sign Former Dodgers All-Star

Angels Manager Provides Exciting Mike Trout Injury Update

Angels Sign Outfielder Recently Released By White Sox

Angels Rising Superstar Zach Neto Reveals His Lofty Goals for 2025 Season

Angels’ Taylor Ward Reveals Simple Move That Led to Historic Offensive Streak

Angels May Switch Mike Trout's Position Again Upon Return

Angels Demoting April’s Best Hitter to Make Room For All-Star Addition

Angels News: Full Contract Details Revealed on Chris Taylor Signing

Angels' Taylor Ward Makes Insane Franchise History Following Torrid Streak

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News