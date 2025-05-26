Angels Sign Outfielder Recently Released By White Sox
The Los Angeles Angels added an outfielder from the Chicago White Sox, who was recently let go and was once a highly touted prospect.
Right fielder Oscar Colas was released from the White Sox organization after spending the season with Triple-A Charlotte.
According to reporter Francys Romero, Colas has signed a minor league deal with the Angels, pending a physical, and is expected to start with with Double-A Rocket City.
Colas, who is 26 years old, is a former top 100 prospect who made his name in Cuba and Japan, before signing with Chicago in 2022 on a multi-million dollar bonus.
He had immediate success against minor league pitching and ended up breaking through onto the active roster during the 2023 season.
Colas struggled during his time up in the majors and was sent back the minor leagues, where he has been ever since — apart from small stints — until being released.
The White Sox have been one of the worst teams in baseball over the past couple of years, which makes their unwillingness to give Colas another extended look in the majors questionable.
In his 2023 season, Colas played 75 games, getting over 200 at-bats and slashing .216/.257/.312, racking up five homers and 19 RBIs.
His underlying metrics were also poor, ranking way below average in terms of run creations with a wRC+ of 53 and playing below replacement level.
He played 13 games in 2024 with the Sox, doing somewhat better with averages of .273/.368/.273, playing at a replacement level while being closer to average in run creation when compared to his previous stint.
The Angels are clearly taking a flier on Colas, hoping he can rediscover his promise that netted him such high regard as a minor league player.
Considering the fact that the Angels are rebuilding, Colas represents a low-risk developmental project that is one avenue the team can find meaningful contributors.
