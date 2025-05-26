Angels Demoting April’s Best Hitter to Make Room For All-Star Addition
The Los Angeles Angels recently signed former Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Chris Taylor, but the corresponding move is optioning Kyren Paris to Triple-A Salt Lake, per the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher.
Paris had a hot start to the season, but has since cooled off, batting just .151 in the month of May.
More news: Angels Sign Former Dodgers All-Star: Report
Paris was one of the biggest success stories this season for the Halos.
After batting .110 in 36 appearances in MLB since 2023, Paris started the 2025 campaign with a slash line of .273/.365/.600/ and a .965 OPS through 20 games.
This was largely attributed to his offseason work with reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge's hitting coach, Richard Schenck.
“I like some of the stuff that he was talking about that I would see online,” Paris said this offseason. “I feel like a lot of it resonated with me, and a lot of the problems that I was having at the plate. I just wanted to clean up some things and make my swing more efficient, and he’s helped me with that.”
More news: Angels May Switch Mike Trout's Position Again Upon Return
The improved swing helped tremendously, but in the 23 games since that hot start, Paris started to revert back to his past production. He hit .127 with a .395 OPS, striking out 37 times in 71 at-bats leading up to his return to Triple-A.
As for Taylor, he will receive a one-year, $760,000 deal and is in line to start in center field on Monday against the New York Yankees.
The Halos will hope that the former Dodgers All-Star will do what he can to turn around their lack of center field production.
More news: Angels' Taylor Ward Makes Insane Franchise History Following Torrid Streak
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.