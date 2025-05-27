Angels Rising Superstar Zach Neto Reveals His Lofty Goals for 2025 Season
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto had a breakout season during his first full campaign in 2024, and he's aiming to reach even higher than that during 2025.
“Selfishly, hopefully be an All-Star and a 30-30 season," Neto said of his goals this year.
Neto hit 23 home runs and stole 30 bases in his 155 games with the Halos in 2024 while slashing .249/.318/.443. He became the first ever Angels infielder to record a 20-20 season. He suffered an injury to his right shoulder very late in the season, and did not debut for the Angels in 2025 until April 18. Since then, he has been on a tear.
This season, he already has eight big flies and 19 runs batted in through 32 games. He also leads the Angels with a .287 batting average and 142 OPS+, and his .874 OPS is the second-highest on the team behind Matthew Lugo.
His .541 slugging percentage leads all MLB shortstops with a minimum of 50 plate appearances. If Neto reaches a 30-30 season like he plans to, he will become just the third player to do it in an Angels uniform along with Mike Trout in 2012 and Bobby Bonds in 1977.
Although he has high aspirations for himself, his priority is success with his team.
“As a team, just keep doing what we've been doing," Neto said. "It's been working, it's been a lot of fun. Just making sure we're consistent, holding each other accountable, not worried about my at-bats, not worried about something bad that I did. It's just a matter of how can I be better and what can I do to help the team win.”
The Angels went on an eight-game win streak, rocketing up the AL West standings before Saturday's loss to the Marlins. They now sit third after being in last May 16, and are just two games behind the Kansas City Royals for an AL Wild Card Spot.
Neto has a hit in each of the Angels' first seven wins during their streak, and has recorded a knock in eight of his last nine. The Angels star was out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins, but the hope is to see him continue to produce after a well-deserved rest day.
